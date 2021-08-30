Apple showcases a new “Notch-Less iPhone” on Ted Lasso, here is what we know

Apple’s iPhone X, which was released in 2017, is virtually identical to the iPhone 12, which is scheduled to be released in the latter half of the year. The iPhone 13 is likely to have a lower notch this year. This article, however, is about an iPhone without bezels.

In Ted Lasso, a web series available only on Apple TV+, an iPhone with no bezels was shown off in action. Unnotched iPhone with a screen-to-body ratio of approximately 100%. On social networking sites like Twitter, users question whether this is the iPhone 13 that will be released later this year.

Apple iPhone to feature under-display camera technology?

We don’t think it’s accurate that this (bezel-less design) is merely an unprofessionally done VFX shot. This futuristic bezel-less iPhone, which is likely to be released in the next several years, is an intentional inclusion by Apple, according to us. Although this futuristic iPhone does not have twin cameras, it does have a dual-camera system, which is comparable to that of the iPhone 12.

Apple is believed to be working on a comparable technology, as Samsung and Xiaomi have already released smartphones with an in-display camera. A broad array of cameras may be placed behind the display, allowing Apple to disguise the sensors necessary for Face ID.

To ensure that the technology is ready for the mass public, Apple is likely testing and fine-tuning these capabilities. As a result, Face ID may continue to be used by Apple, and Touch ID may not make a reappearance, at least on high-end iPhones, either.

What else do we know?

Apple iPhone with this technology is expected to enter the market before 2025, based on the rumored official product placement. But, on the other hand, some reliable resources also say that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared that Apple would remove the notch in 2022, starting with the high-end iPhone 14 Pro. In his words, “punch-hole design.” Some high-end iPhone designs employ comparable technology.

The punch-hole design, according to Kuo, will only be realized if Apple’s development and manufacturing proceed according to schedule. This hole-punch design will be available exclusively on Apple’s high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Accordingly, the iPhone 14 will keep its notched design as long as Apple meets its production targets. A lot of high-end Android flagships utilize a similar punch-hole design, which is why it sounds familiar. Apple’s decision to use this design on the iPhone 14 makes sense.

