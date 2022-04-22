Meta COO reportedly urged a British newspaper to kill reporting Bobby Kotick

The Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms pushed newspapers from the United Kingdom to give up reporting on certain type of news. This involved news which included her former partner, Bobby Kotick. Kotick is the Chief Executive Officer of Activision. The first ones to report this were the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, April 21.

In the report, a temporary restraining order was stated against the Activision CEO. He was the previous romantic partner in the year 2014. Sandberg to the digital edition of Daily Mail, MailOnline, to point out the reporting in 2016 and 2019. Moreover, Sandberg stated that the former girlfriend had even let go of the allegations of the following reports.

According to reports, Kotick and Sandberg were together for about a span of three years, from 2016 to 2019. Sandberg held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms Inc since the year 2008. Notably, Meta came about as the new parent company leading over the social platforms of Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and others. Additionally, Sandberg informed the outlet that his past partner had let go of the allegations.

Additionally, the report also stated that Kotick, along with external advisers, employees from Activision and Facebook were part of a particular strategy. This strategy was one to make sure that they would lure the sources away from reporting on the restraining order. Resultantly, the outlets never reported on the incidents leading upto the incident under investigations. Reports specify how the parties wanted to halt the reports to save Sandberg’s reputation as a crusader for women.

Her 2013 book, “Lean In,” has become a popular material in the fight for gender equality in the workplace.

Reportedly, Meta Platforms also started reviewing Sandberg’s role and her possible violation of any of the policies. A spokesperson specified how she never pressurised MailOnline’s work equation with Facebook to affect an ‘editorial decision. ‘

A representative of the board of Activision specified details of the incidents. They said that the its counsel Skadden Arps, has conducted an examination of the details of the events. Moreover, they are content with the fact that the allegations have no basis. Additionally, they said that the board has its entire faith in Kotick’s ability to lead the company. He had been the Chief Executive of Activision Blizzard since the year 1991. Previously, the company involved in a rather sexual harassment controversy scandal in the middle of 201. However, they made efforts to push back on them.