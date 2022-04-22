Why You Need To Know About Automated Arbitrage

To identify arbitrage trading opportunities, traders will use software programs to maximize their potential profit. With the crypto world expanding and penetrating our daily lives, arbitrage trading is also growing in popularity. When it comes to software programs used for arbitrage trading, the most commonly used ones are automatic software, alert, and remote alert programs.

Automated Arbitrage

As one of the main programs for arbitrage trading, automated trading software is loaded onto a brokerage trading platform of the trader. Each time the software identifies the arbitrage opportunity, it will initiate the designated trades on that trader’s behalf. Such a program is created to solve one of the main challenges in arbitrage trading which refers to the timely and accurate execution of trade to maximize the trading opportunities that often exist only for a few seconds.

Crypto Arbitrage Bots

One of the most efficient solutions on the market for automated arbitrage at the moment is the arbitrage bots. These crypto arbitrage bots enable traders to alternate their yield channels, make the most of their investment efficiency, enhance existing trade strategies, and be efficient in catching high-profit deals.

There are numerous benefits why traders should consider implementing arbitrage bots into their automated trading process:



Custom algorithms are created for specific challenges, whether it’s asset volatility, security breaches, or transaction fees.

These bots run on a secure decentralized ledger to ensure lucrative transactions without any currency exposure.

Traders trade through multiple exclusive platforms and choose among different cryptocurrencies.

Bots encourage traders to create their strategies because of their scalable nature.

Automated Arbitrage Process With a Bot

The process of automated arbitrage will greatly depend on whether you’ve chosen to trade with the bot or without it. Also, the type of bot you choose can have a different process for its users. Most of the bots will allow you to copy traders, manage your exchange accounts in one centralized place, and utilize market-making and exchange arbitrage to improve your trading strategy. Some bots will even provide you with arbitrage templates which are perfect for those traders looking to save time or beginners who are not quite sure how and where to start.

Other bots allow you to earn margin between exchanges without moving funds from one exchange to another. To do this properly, you will need to exchange your funds via an API. A high-level crypto API will not only secure all your transactions but will also enable you to get all the required data organized most efficiently and create a consistent interface for all the data you will manage.

Once the API connects your exchanges with the funds, your chosen automated bot will start searching for arbitrage opportunities and begin the trading process for you. Most of these bots will support exchanges like Binance, Binance US, Kucoin, Kraken, Crypto com, Coinbase pro, and many others.

OTC Trading

When talking about automated trading, we have to mention OTC or over-the-counter trading in the crypto world. So, what is OTC trading in crypto? These are private deals for either buying or selling crypto, but because they are not managed on regular exchanges, there is no public order book available. For those seeking more privacy, OTC trading is a great option for buyers and sellers.

Considering that many traders are looking into automated arbitrage because of the privacy and opportunity to maximize arbitrage opportunities, OTC trading is becoming preferred among this trader type. OTC serves traders looking to buy or sell a lot of cryptocurrencies because doing so on an exchange would strongly impact their transactions. This is why high-profit individuals opt for OTC trading, especially those who are also interested in automated arbitrage.

In Final Words

It is estimated that more than 50% of all crypto trades happen privately. Traders seeking to maximize all opportunities available to them can finally build successful trading strategies that will help them reach their objectives. As blockchain technology evolves along with crypto trading, we can expect more sophisticated trading, but also a more detailed analysis of all actions and transactions, which can help traders enhance their strategies as well.

Only a decade ago, we couldn’t have imagined being able to trade online with the help of bots that do most of the work for us. Who knows what we can expect in the next ten years? However, one thing is for sure. Both crypto and blockchain are evolving and expanding, so all areas it penetrates can expect to be improved in some way.

So, whether you choose OTC or any other type of trading, make sure to research your options well and find the one that suits you best. Once you’ve decided, you can start preparing your strategy and learn from other traders to ensure your objectives are reached as soon as possible.

This article is not financial or investment advice. Always do your own research.