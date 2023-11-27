Recently uncovered court documents have revealed that Meta has been guilty of hiding that millions of users under the age of 13 are present on Instagram. The documents, uncovered by The New York Times, suggest that Meta, the parent company of social media giants like Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, is intentionally keeping this information concealed from public scrutiny.

October’s Prelude: Accusations of Crafting Addictive Platforms for the Young

The events unfolded in October when a censored version of the complaint that accused Meta of deliberately designing its flagship social media platforms, with a specific focus on Instagram, to be addictive to young users. The claims hinted at a calculated strategy aimed at attracting and retaining a younger audience.

Unveiling the Unredacted Complaint from 33 States

In a more recent turn of events this week, an unredacted version of the complaint filed by 33 states was uncovered. This unfiltered document not only reiterated the addiction allegations but also pointed fingers at Meta for having explicit knowledge about millions of users under 13 actively engaging on Instagram, a clear violation of the platform’s age policy.

Meta’s Alleged “Open Secret” Revealed in Complaint

According to reports from The NYT, the complaint asserts that Meta’s awareness of millions of underage Instagram users is treated as an “open secret” within the company. This information is purportedly routinely documented, analysed, and confirmed. Shockingly, the report claimed that Meta has only closed a fraction of these underage accounts.

Chasing the Young: Allegations of Active Pursuit and Data Collection

The complaint goes on to suggest that Instagram actively “coveted and pursued” underage users. Meta is accused of persistently gathering personal information from these young users, including their email addresses and locations. This raises serious concerns about privacy and data protection.

Legal Tightrope: Implications and Potential Fines

Under U.S. law, companies are strictly prohibited from collecting data on children under the age of 13. Each violation carries hefty fines of up to $50,120. If Meta is proven to have knowingly allowed millions of underage accounts to persist on its platform without taking corrective action, the company could be facing unprecedented fines as well as potential lawsuits.

Meta’s Pushback: Response and Denial

In response to these grave allegations, Meta released a statement countering the claims made by the states. The company insisted that the complaint “mischaracterises our work using selective quotes and cherry-picked documents.” Meta highlighted that users under the age of 13 are not permitted to have Instagram accounts and assured that measures are in place to remove such accounts when identified promptly.

Unravelling the Controversy: Scrutiny on Meta’s Responsibilities

This controversy is bringing Meta under intense scrutiny, underscoring the complex challenges and responsibilities that tech giants grapple with in managing their platforms. The focus on the safety and privacy of younger users is particularly magnified in this case. As legal proceedings progress, the outcome holds the potential for far-reaching implications not just for Meta but for the broader social media landscape. The repercussions of this case could reshape how tech companies approach and address issues related to underage users and data protection.