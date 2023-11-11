Meta Strikes Exclusive Deal with Tencent for Low-Cost VR Headset in China

In a strategic move to penetrate the Chinese market, Meta Platforms (META.O) has inked a preliminary deal with Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) to launch a new, budget-friendly virtual reality (VR) headset. This collaboration marks Meta’s re-entry into a market where its flagship platforms, Facebook and Instagram, remain blocked. The Wall Street Journal reported the exclusive partnership on Thursday, shedding light on the details of this groundbreaking agreement.

Tencent Secures Exclusive Rights in China

Under the terms of the deal, Tencent will serve as the exclusive distributor of Meta’s new VR headset in China. Sources suggest that the gaming giant plans to kick off device sales in late 2024. This marks a significant milestone for Meta as it is set to return to the Chinese market after a hiatus of 14 years. The move is poised to intensify competition with Bytedance, the company behind TikTok, which currently offers the VR headset, Pico.

Aiming to Compete with Bytedance in the VR Arena

The reported agreement positions Meta to re-establish its presence in China and compete head-to-head with Bytedance, a key player in the Chinese tech landscape. By entering the VR market in collaboration with Tencent, Meta aims to carve out a niche in a country that has proven challenging for Western tech companies. Bytedance’s Pico headset currently dominates the VR space in China.

Pricing Details and Response from Meta-Tencent Alliance

While the reported deal outlines Tencent’s exclusivity and the late 2024 launch date, it remains silent on the potential pricing of the upcoming VR headset. Despite Reuters reaching out for comments, both Meta and Tencent chose not to respond, leaving industry enthusiasts eagerly awaiting further details on this groundbreaking collaboration.

Meta’s China Strategy and Device Differentiation

Meta plans to incorporate more affordable lenses in the VR headset for the Chinese market than those featured in the Quest 3, according to the Wall Street Journal. This budget-friendly version is not limited to the Chinese market alone; it is also expected to hit shelves in other markets. Meta’s revenue-sharing strategy involves a larger share of device sales for itself, while Tencent would capitalize on content and service revenue. The affordable headset aims to provide a platform for games and applications developed and published by Tencent.

Meta’s Response to Emerging Threats

Meta’s foray into the Chinese market aligns with its global strategy amid rising competition. Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, poses a significant threat to Meta’s VR dominance. Priced at over three times the cost of Meta’s most expensive Quest headset, Vision Pro is set to target enthusiasts when it hits the market early next year. Meta’s Quest is currently the bestseller in the burgeoning VR space, as reported by research firm IDC.

Navigating Tensions Between China and the U.S.

This groundbreaking deal comes at a time of strained relations between China and the United States. The Biden administration has imposed export curbs on certain high-end technology, including chips, to prevent their utilization by the Chinese military. As Meta re-enters China, it must navigate these geopolitical tensions and adapt its strategy to the evolving landscape of international technology trade.