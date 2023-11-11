Moody’s Signals Concerns Over U.S. Fiscal Policies with Negative Credit Outlook

Moody’s Investors Service delivered a setback to the U.S. government on Friday, issuing a negative outlook for its pristine credit rating, suggesting the possibility of a subsequent downgrade of American debt. The credit rating agency highlighted risks in the U.S. fiscal outlook, particularly stressing the potential threat of higher interest rates if effective fiscal policy measures are not implemented to either trim government spending or boost revenues.

Fiscal Uncertainty and Political Division

Moody’s underscored ongoing political polarization within the U.S. Congress as a primary concern. The rating agency expressed worry that deep divisions among lawmakers could hinder the creation of a consensus on a fiscal plan to alleviate the decline in debt affordability. The risk of successive governments failing to reach a consensus raises the spectre of prolonged fiscal uncertainty, which could further undermine the nation’s creditworthiness.

Impact on Federal Borrowing Costs

A lowered credit rating implies a heightened risk of increased borrowing costs for the federal government. Moody’s caution comes at a critical time as the U.S. government faces the imminent threat of another shutdown next week. Moody’s move follows Fitch ratings service’s recent downgrade of U.S. debt and Standard & Poor’s similar action over a decade ago during a tense standoff over raising the debt ceiling.

Administration’s Defense

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo strongly criticized Moody’s decision, asserting that the administration has demonstrated its dedication to fiscal sustainability. Adeyemo pointed to the June debt limit deal, which included over $1 trillion in deficit reduction, and President Biden’s budget proposals, aiming to cut the deficit by nearly $2.5 trillion over the next decade.

White House Attributes Blame to GOP

Responding to Moody’s decision, the White House placed the blame squarely on the GOP, citing what they termed as “Congressional Republican extremism and dysfunction.” In a strongly worded statement, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attributed Moody’s change in the U.S. outlook to ongoing political challenges and a lack of cooperation within the Republican ranks.

Republican Critique

On the other side of the aisle, Republican lawmakers, including Representative Andy Harris from Maryland, criticized what they perceive as uncontrolled government spending and deficits. Harris took to Twitter to express his concerns, stating that it is unacceptable to continue providing unchecked funds to the federal government, considering the burden it places on future generations.

“We cannot, in good conscience, continue writing blank checks to our federal government knowing that our children and grandchildren will be responsible for the largest debt in American history,” Harris tweeted.

Maintaining the “Aaa” Rating

Despite the negative outlook, it is crucial to note that the U.S. currently retains its highly coveted “Aaa” rating, reflecting the highest possible creditworthiness for a borrower under Moody’s scale. Moody’s acknowledged surprisingly robust economic growth in the U.S., which could mitigate the increase in debt costs. The rating agency also underscored the institutional and governance strength of the U.S., mainly supported by effective monetary and macroeconomic policies.

As the nation grapples with the potential for another downgrade and its associated implications, attention now shifts to Capitol Hill. Policymakers face the challenge of finding common ground on fiscal policies to address the concerns raised by Moody’s Investors Service. The stakes are high, and the decisions made in the coming weeks could have a lasting impact on the nation’s economic stability and creditworthiness.