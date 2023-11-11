Festive Season Sale: Amazon Clocks 1.1 Bn Visits, Says 38,000 Sellers Achieved Highest Single Day Sales

Amazon proudly declared that its month-long Great Indian Festival (GIF) in 2023 has grown to become the largest shopping event ever for customers, sellers, and brand partners across India, a testament to the ever-growing power of e-commerce. This piece explores the main points and ramifications of this enormous accomplishment.

Credits: Business Standard

Unprecedented Sales and Customer Engagement

Record-breaking Numbers: The Great Indian Festival, which commenced on October 8 with 24 hours of Prime early access, witnessed staggering success. Over 38,000 sellers achieved their highest-ever single-day sales, marking an unparalleled milestone in the history of Amazon India.

Customer Influx: More than 40 lakh new customers joined the Amazon ecosystem during the festival, showcasing the platform’s continued appeal and reach. Manish Tiwary, the country manager of Amazon India, expressed gratitude for being part of customers’ festivities, revealing that the event recorded over 110 crore visits, with a significant portion of these visits from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Inclusivity and Seller Participation

Diverse Seller Base: This festive season, Amazon India demonstrated its commitment to inclusivity, as 80 percent of the customers who shopped hailed from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The company’s robust logistics infrastructure ensured delivery across all serviceable pin codes in India, solidifying its position as a truly nationwide marketplace.

Empowering Small and Medium Businesses: Small and medium businesses (SMBs), startups, artisans, and women entrepreneurs played a pivotal role in GIF 2023. The festival saw a 5X spike in the number of sellers compared to the previous year, with over 6,500 sellers experiencing significant growth. More than 30 percent increase in SMB participation compared to the last festive season reflects Amazon’s commitment to supporting and promoting local businesses.

Financial Milestones for Sellers: Over 38,000 sellers achieved their highest-ever single-day sales, and the festival witnessed more than 750 sellers making sales in crores, while 31,000 sellers achieved sales in lakhs. This underscores the economic impact of the Great Indian Festival on businesses, both big and small.

Category-wise Success

Tech and Electronics Dominate: In the premium segment, Amazon witnessed a surge in smartphone sales, selling 2.5 times more compared to the previous year. Affordability options like No Cost EMI and Exchange offers contributed to this success. Remarkably, 60 percent of all smartphones sold were 5G ready, reflecting the growing consumer demand for advanced technology.

Growing Interest in Home Entertainment: Large-screen TVs (55 inches and above) experienced over 50 percent higher sales compared to 2022, showcasing a shift in consumer preferences towards home entertainment. This could indicate a lasting impact on how people choose to consume content and the role of e-commerce in facilitating such purchases.

Rise of Tier-II and Tier-III Cities: For consumer electronics and personal computing, three out of five orders came from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This data suggests that the digital divide is narrowing, and residents in smaller cities are actively participating in the digital economy, relying on e-commerce platforms for their needs.

Fashion Flourishes: Amazon Fashion witnessed a threefold increase in sales compared to the previous year. This surge was led by customer interest in products like sarees, men’s denim, casual wear, premium shoes, and sports shoes, reflecting a diverse range of consumer preferences.

Amazon’s Strategy and Impact

Diverse Product Launches: Amazon India’s strategy of offering customers access to more than 5,000 new launches from top brands across various categories proved to be a winning formula. This not only attracted new customers but also kept existing ones engaged and excited about the festival.

Prime Sign-ups and Delivery Efficiency: The festival saw the highest-ever Prime sign-ups in a single day, indicating the popularity and value customers associate with Amazon Prime. Almost half of all orders from Prime members were delivered within 48 hours, showcasing the company’s commitment to efficient and timely delivery.

Economic Empowerment: The festival’s success is not just limited to Amazon’s profits but extends to the economic empowerment of sellers, especially SMBs. With 65 percent of the sellers receiving sales hailing from Tier-II, Tier-III cities, and beyond, Amazon is playing a crucial role in bridging the economic gap between urban and rural areas.

Conclusion

Without a doubt, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 will always have a lasting impact on India’s e-commerce scene. It is impossible to overestimate the festival’s influence on small enterprises, a variety of product categories, and the shifting dynamics of consumer behavior in addition to the remarkable sales numbers and customer involvement.