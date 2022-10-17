The Bezos family will give a Seattle cancer clinic$710.5 million.

The Bezos family announced that they would provide $710.5 million to Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center during the following ten years. One of the biggest gifts ever given to a cancer research centre. The family has previously contributed money to the center’s immunotherapy research.

The institution known as Fred Hutch has long been a favourite of Jackie Bezos and Mike Bezos, the parents of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The partnership also resulted in the Bezos Family Immunotherapy Clinic launching at the facility in 2016. According to Bloomberg, the facility recently combined with its clinical care partner Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Over the next 10 years, the donation will support the infrastructure for clinical trial research, 36 new research labs, the building of a sizable research facility, and immunotherapy research, the centre announced on Wednesday.

The Hutch’s president and director, Thomas Lynch, said he collaborated with Mike and Jackie Bezos to understand what spurred them to make such a sizable commitment.

According to him, the Bezos family values cooperation in cancer research and treatment.

The Bezos family has previously given almost $68 million to The Hutch’s research since 2009, the center said.