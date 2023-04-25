ChatGPT’s New Russian Rival GigaChat launched

Sberbank’s GigaChat is an AI chatbot technology that aims to rival ChatGPT. The chatbot is currently in invite-only testing mode and is expected to be a challenger in the AI chatbot market soon. The main feature that sets GigaChat apart from its competitors, according to Sberbank, is its superior ability to communicate more intelligently in the Russian language than other foreign neural networks. This is particularly important for a country like Russia, where a significant portion of the population prefers to communicate in Russian.

Sberbank’s move into AI technology is part of a broader effort by the bank to reduce Russia’s reliance on imports. The bank has invested heavily in technology in recent years and hopes that GigaChat will help drive innovation and transform how people work and conduct business in Russia.

Importance of AI Chatbots

AI chatbots are computer programs that can simulate conversation with human users. They use natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to understand and respond to users’ queries. AI chatbots are becoming increasingly popular in various industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, banking, and customer service. They can provide 24/7 customer support, reduce response times, and handle a high volume of inquiries simultaneously, freeing up human agents to focus on more complex tasks.

The release of ChatGPT by Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI in 2022 has spurred a race in the tech industry to develop more accessible and intuitive AI technology. The market for AI chatbots is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for automation and the need for businesses to improve their customer service.

Sberbank’s Move into AI

Sberbank is Russia’s largest lender, with over 100 million customers and a presence in 22 countries. The bank has been investing heavily in technology in recent years, with a focus on developing digital services and products. In 2019, Sberbank launched its own virtual assistant, Salute, which uses natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to provide customers with personalized recommendations and assistance.

The development of GigaChat is part of Sberbank’s broader strategy to reduce Russia’s dependence on foreign technology. This has become more critical as Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine. The bank aims to drive innovation and transform how people work and conduct business in Russia, by developing cutting-edge technology that can compete with foreign rivals.

Advantages of GigaChat

GigaChat’s main advantage over its competitors is its ability to communicate more intelligently in the Russian language. This is particularly important for a country like Russia, where a significant portion of the population prefers to communicate in Russian. By understanding the nuances of the Russian language, GigaChat can provide more accurate and relevant responses to users’ queries.

Another advantage of GigaChat is its ability to integrate with Sberbank’s existing products and services. This includes Salute, the bank’s virtual assistant, as well as its mobile banking app, online banking portal, and other digital channels. GigaChat can provide personalized recommendations and assistance to customers based on their transaction history and preferences, making banking more convenient and efficient.

Potential Impact of GigaChat

The release of GigaChat has the potential to transform how people work and conduct business in Russia. By providing a more intuitive and accessible AI chatbot technology, Sberbank can help businesses automate their customer service and reduce their dependence on human agents. This can lead to significant cost savings and improve the overall customer experience.

GigaChat can also help improve financial literacy among Russians by providing personalized financial advice and assistance. This can be particularly useful for people who are new to banking or have limited access to traditional financial services.

