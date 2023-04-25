Air India spends $200 million for digital modernization; To Use ChatGPT-Driven Chatbot

Air India on Monday said it will be using ChatGPT-driven chatbot and various other initiatives as part of modernising the airline’s digital systems for which it has made an initial investment of $200 million. The airline, which has embarked on the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, said significant progress has been made in its efforts to modernise its digital systems landscape, with multiple initiatives already completed and many more in progress. It has already invested around $200 million in new digital systems, digital engineering services, and in creating an industry-leading digital workforce.

The carrier expects to sustain this pace of investment over the next five years as the transformation journey shifts from catching up with world-class airlines to taking a leadership position by deploying the most cutting-edge technologies ranging from traditional digital technologies to modern generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a release.The airline is also investing in building a cutting-edge digital and technology team with a presence in Kochi and Gurugram as well as in Silicon Valley in the United States. This report will examine the impact of Air India’s technology transformation programme on its operations, employees, and customers.

Technology Transformation Programme

Air India’s technology transformation programme covers every aspect of the airline including commercial, engineering, operations, ground handling, finance, human resources, and corporate functions. The airline is adopting a cloud-only, mobile-friendly, design-rich, AI-infused, digital-first approach to all its technology initiatives that it is executing with speed.

Customer Engagement

Air India is deploying new technology systems, including website and mobile app modernisation, user-friendly customer notifications system, ChatGPT-driven chatbot, in-flight-entertainment system modernisation and customer service portal with real-time customer support request tracking. These systems will be used for digital marketing, contact centre modernisation, disruption management and self-service re-accommodation, customer feedback and analysis.

The ChatGPT-driven chatbot is an AI-powered tool that enables Air India’s customers to interact with the airline through text or voice. The chatbot provides quick and accurate responses to customer queries, saving time and improving the overall customer experience. The chatbot can also be integrated with other systems, such as flight booking and flight status, providing customers with a seamless experience.

Employee Empowerment

Air India’s technology transformation programme also focuses on empowering its employees with modern secure digital workplace tools, employee engagement and self-service portals, mobile devices for pilots, cabin crew and airport operations crew, automated crew pairing and rostering, and crew management and crew disruption management, among others. These tools will enable Air India’s employees to work more efficiently, communicate better with each other, and provide better service to customers.

Operational Improvements

Air India is modernising various systems, including passenger service system and departure control system, sales system, engineering management system, turnaround management, fuel management and sustainability. These improvements will enable Air India to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and improve its sustainability.

Common Systems Across the Group Airlines

Air India is focusing on having common systems across the full-service and the low-cost segments to gain from economies-of-scale and economies-of-learning across all the group airlines, driven by common platforms and a shared world-class team. Four airlines are part of the Tata Group — Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines.

Impact of Technology Transformation Programme

The technology transformation programme will have a significant impact on Air India’s operations, employees, and customers. By modernising its digital systems, Air India will be able to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and improve its sustainability. The new technology systems will empower Air India’s employees, enabling them to work more efficiently, communicate better with each other, and provide better service to customers.

