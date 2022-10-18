Windows Safety Mechanism Fails in Safeguarding Millions of Users Against Malicious Drivers

According to recent reports, Microsoft has failed to at safeguarding Windows from dangerous drivers. Although the company claims that it updated its Windows safety mechanism so it can block malicious drivers, that did not happen. Read the entire article to learn more about this news.

Drivers is the term used for instruments that get into the computer system to get the desired activity performed. For this to happen, the drivers need entry into the kernel. To ensure that this doesn’t happen, Microsoft does not let suspicious get entry into it. But hackers have figured out a new way out of this by using trustworthy and legitimate drivers to get entry into the kernel. This practice used by hackers has been going on since the year 2012 and leads to cybercrime.

The report by ArsTechnica mentions that “Microsoft is acutely aware of the BYOVD threat and has been working on defenses to stop these attacks, mainly by creating mechanisms to stop Windows from loading signed-but-vulnerable drivers.” Senior vulnerability analyst at ANALYGENCE, Will Dormann, found that the ASR system Microsoft talks about doesn’t work. The analyst has additionally concluded that the “driver blocklist for HVCI-enabled Windows 10 machines hadn’t been updated since 2019, and the initial blocklist for Server 2019 only included two drivers.”

