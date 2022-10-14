Microsoft launches Surface series products officially, do checkout

Technology giant, Microsoft has introduced its refreshed lineup of Surface Products which includes the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and also a Surface Studio 2 Plus officially. Alongside this product launch, Microsoft has also announced new features for Windows 11, Audio Dock, and Microsoft Presenter. To know more about the product launch, let’s have a deep look into what these new products by Microsoft feature.

Microsoft Surface Lineup

Talking about the Surface lineup, Microsoft has reportedly launched three different Surface Products which include the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and a Surface Studio 2 Plus. Let’s jump to the specification and feature side of these new products:

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 – Features

There are some of the new improvements announced with Microsoft Surface Pro 9 which is a new tablet launched by the technology giant. This new tablet has been launched in duo different variants including an Intel as well ARM variant.

Talking about the ARM variant, this tablet features a Qualcomm SQ3 chipset onboard which again supports 5G connectivity onboard. The tablet is spread across a bigger 13-inch screen on the front which also gets support for a faster 120Hz faster refresh rate. This tablet also gets support for Slim Surface 2. which is a touch pen.

Talking about the Intel variants, this tablet will be featuring a 12th generation Intel chipset where the tablet features a flagship level Intel core i5 and i7 chipset. The Surface Pro 9.

With this, we can say this tablet comes with the powers of a flagship laptop but in the tablet form factor. The Tablet also features up to 8GB of RAM coupled with a faster 128GB of internal storage onboard.

The Qualcomm model comes with LPDDR4X RAM compared to LPDDR5 RAM in the intel variant. The tablet also features 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 512GB.

The technology giant was seen claiming that this laptop tends to last up to 15.5 hours after a full charge for the Intel Variant whereas the Qualcomm variant is capable to give battery backup of up to 19 hours.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 – Features

Microsoft has also refreshed its laptop lineup for this year, where we got to see Microsoft launching their new Surface Laptop 5 laptop. Here this laptop comes with two different screen options including a 13.5-inch and also a 15-inch screen.

Also, you get the option to choose among the processor, where you get to choose between the Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 chipset. However, for the Intel i7 chipset, you will be getting a bigger 15-inch model whereas for i5 you will be getting a 13.5-inch model.

Talking about the battery side, this laptop features a long-lasting battery backup of up to 18 hours for the Qualcomm model and then 17 hours of backup for the 15-inch model.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus – Features

Talking about Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus feature gets the power from the latest 11th generation Intel chipset which will Intel Core 7 chipset onboard. This product is also coupled with a mobile version of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphic card onboard which provides a dedicated Video Memory of up to 6GB.

On the front side, you get a bigger 28-inch display which comes with the support for RGB and DCI-P3 color gamut coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. You also get the support for Surface Pen. On the RAM side, this display is coupled with a faster LPDDR5 RAM of up to 32GB and it is coupled with 1TB of built-in storage.

Microsoft Surface Lineup – Pricing

Talking about the pricing side, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 pricing starts from $99 and then the Surface Studio 2+’s pricing starts from $4,499.