Microsoft might get into legal trouble for rolling out Windows 11 update on older PCs

Not very long ago, Microsoft had announced the latest iteration of its Windows Operating System calling it Windows 11, and people can’t wait to have a hands-on experience of the latest software. However, ever since the announcement, the company has been surrounded with questions on minimum system requirements and hardware compatibility for which the company introduced a PC Health Check application. This application was meant to scan your PC with hardware and CPU requirements in order to ensure the system’s compatibility with the latest Windows 11. Well, the application was a disaster as all users with an older PC and insufficient hardware requirements were indicated that they would not be getting a Windows 11 update, ever. On understanding the concept with minimum system requirements, it was found that PCs require a special hardware component called TPM 2.0 which stands for Trusted Platform Module Version 2.0, without which PCs will not be able to run the latest Windows 11. It is a full-score bummer!

However, after much controversy and confusion in the market over Windows 11 compatibility, Microsoft decided to discontinue the PC Health Check app for a while and according to recent reports, a newer version will be launched very soon on Microsoft’s official website.

Having said that, there are reports floating around in the industry that Microsoft is planning to offer Windows 11 update to older PCs. This news has every Windows 10 user excited, especially after the heartbreak that Microsoft gave with the minimum system requirements and TPM 2.0’s requirement.

However, this decision taken by Microsoft may not be in anybody’s favor and the company might get in trouble just for rolling out Windows 11 updates PCs with older CPUs that probably lack a TPM 2.0.

Furthermore, Microsoft might actually let you install the latest Windows 11 Operating System as an upgrade to Windows 10 but might not deliver the complete Windows 11 user experience. As mentioned in a report by The Verge, the Windows-maker is making this move to strategically help businesses to test the new Windows 11 platform, indirectly asking them to upgrade.

Why is rolling out Windows 11 updates on older PCs, a bad idea for Microsoft?

The question remains, why would Microsoft get into legal trouble for offering Windows 11 updates on older unsupported PCs?

Well, the answer is pretty simple actually- privacy and security.

Yes, if Microsoft decides to roll out Windows 11 updates to PCs with older CPUs without a dedicated TPM 2.0 component, it will be doing so at the cost of privacy and security of Windows users.

Rolling out updates on unsupported hardware might risk your older PCs and make your data vulnerable to security threats and cyberattacks. Now, let me make one thing very clear to you, Microsoft may officially offer you with the latest Windows 11 updates but any PC that does not have a Trusted Platform Module Version 2.0 hardware, will NOT be guaranteed technical support, at least for now.

Windows 11 is all new and everyone is really excited to get the look and feel of the new Operating System but with all of this that the company is doing, one message is very clear that Microsoft wants users to upgrade to newer hardware to reap full benefits of the new Windows 11. Engadget very correctly notes, Microsoft is okay having to wait until users can justify a PC hardware upgrade and till then it will continue rolling out security updates on Windows 10.

Windows 11: The Transition

In times where cyberattacks and cybercrimes are at their peak, Microsoft might not want to take any more risks with its users. It is true that Windows is the most widely used Operating System in the world but people love the aesthetics and security that Apple’s macOS offers. It is only the concern about some specific applications and software working effortlessly in Windows that users are forced to continue with Windows 10. Other than this, enterprises are packaged with deals to work with Windows 10, offering corporate laptops to their employees, pre-installed with Windows, and configured as per company policies.

The transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11 will take some time, a lot of time actually if this is the approach that Microsoft is taking.

The company is well-known around the globe and is one of the top innovative technology companies in the world but lately, it has been the target of several serious cyberattacks including the recent SolarWinds attack.

Taking this risk of offering Windows 11 updates to unsupported PCs will definitely get the company in legal trouble, so unless everyone is on board with newer hardware upgrades, Windows 11 should be a no-no.

In today’s day and age, security and privacy are the two most important aspects which should not be compromised at any cost. Microsoft has established itself quite well in the past few decades and I’m sure it will never take such a step that puts its users at potential risk.