Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 powered with 11th Gen Intel chipset launched in India

A few days ago, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 made its formal debut in the US. The product has now been introduced by the corporation in the Indian market. The gadget, which replaces the Surface Laptop Go from the previous generation, has more modern specifications. The 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs are included with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2.

Features for Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Featuring a 12.4-inch PixelSense display, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 laptop has the latest technology. The laptop features a 3:2 aspect ratio with a resolution of 1,536 x 1024 pixels. With a weight of just 1.12 kg, it is the thinnest laptop in the Surface series. The gadget is powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU from the 11th generation, which is coupled with Intel Iris X graphics.

Depending on the accessories the buyer chooses, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 comes pre-loaded with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The SSD choices come in 128GB and 256GB capacities, while the detachable option allows for additional expansion.

The laptop has Fireware TPM 2.0, Windows Hello sign-in with Enterprise-grade security, and a fingerprint power button for one-touch sign-in for further security. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2’s software features include Windows 11 Home, Microsoft 365 applications, an Xbox app that comes preinstalled, and a free one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. A 720p HD camera is included with the laptop for video calling. Additionally, there are two far-field studio speakers and Omnisonic speakers that enable Dolby Audio Premium. It is stated that the gadget may last up to 13.5 hours of steady use.

Pricing and availability for Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Regular people may purchase the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 at a starting price of Rs. 73,999. The beginning variant of the Surface Laptop 2 for business customers is available for Rs. 79,090. Both Amazon India and Reliance Digital have laptops for sale online. In India, laptops such as the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD, Acer Aspire 7, MSI GF75, and Dell G6 SE will be competitors of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2.

Conclusion:

This is the newly refreshed lineup by Microsoft. Although, the laptop does make a great fit for business users out there. What do you think about this new Microsoft Surface Laptop G 2? Share what you think about the laptop down below

