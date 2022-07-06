Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to feature a 50 MP Rear Camera

According to a source, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will include a camera module identical to its predecessor. The triple rear camera array is encircled by a silver metallic casing in the most recent renderings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 50MP Rear Camera

In the past, allegedly leaked renderings of the smartphone had claimed that the device will come with a camera module with a distinct design.

Additionally, according to the report, the foldable phone’s main camera would include a 50-megapixel sensor. The pricing of the smartphone is anticipated to be the same as that of its predecessor.

Tipster On Twitter, TechTalkTV posted a fresh render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which depicts a camera module that resembles the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in terms of style.

The most recent rendering displays the smartphone’s triple back camera configuration encased in a silver metallic casing. A 50-megapixel main camera will be available on the future foldable phone. The assertions regarding the design of the camera module seen in earlier public images appear to be refuted by the current rendering.

The rumored foldable phone from Samsung had a revised back camera module, according to renders previously released by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks in association with SmartPrix.

Features expected for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

According to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a larger display with a 23:9 aspect ratio. The 2,048×793-pixel resolution of the foldable phone’s outside display is claimed.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is anticipated to power the Galaxy Z Fold 4, according to a rumor. The device was originally identified as the SM-F936U model on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The smartphone should come pre-installed with Android 12.

What’s the pricing expected for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

A recent source claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would likely cost the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which debuted at a cost of Rs. 1,49,999. Early August has been predicted as the release date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

What else we know so far:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 allegedly have up to 1TB of internal storage, according to another rumor. The maximum storage capacity of earlier variants was 512GB. According to a recent SamMobile story, a South Korean merchant had verified the Galaxy Z Fold’s 1TB storage capacity. According to reports, the South Korean business has also begun work on the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s software.

