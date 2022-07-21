Microsoft Teams back up for certain users following a service disruption

On Thursday, July 21 Microsoft Corp confirmed that its Teams app had returned to normal functioning for certain users. Notably, this was following a significant outage that lasted for hours that disturbed the working of the video calling and chatting application for several users.

The tech giant went on to confirm an interference on a ‘deployment’ occurring which consisted of an internal storage service facing a faulty connectivity. However, the firm did not reveal as to exactly how many customers had to bear the consequences of this outage. They stated how they got several reports regarding users being unable to use the Teams applications, and how the service had initiated its recovery.

Microsoft’s Teams platform has come forward as a crucial aspect of regular function for work and educational institutions alike. Employees, along with teachers and students make use of the site for internal communications, messaging and calling one another. This aids in the adequate functioning of organisations, and had risen to popularity especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. It formed a crucial medium for online education, along with remote work during the pandemic.

Reports of the disruption:

Turns out, there were over 4,800 occurrence of users complaining about problems on the messaging platform. This aspect was disclosed by Downdetector.com that mainly carries out the tracking of such interruption by the accumulation of statuses from medium such as reports from customers. Further, it stated that presently about 530 people are continuing to face the problem.

Additionally, this company responsible for tracking indicated how previously there were over 150 occurrences of users expressing their problem with Office 365 apps. In a tweet, Microsoft Corp noted how it had detected various issues affecting the Office 365 apps, such as Word, Office and SharePoint. The tech giant clarified he had taken necessary steps for rerouting the traffic partly to facilitate relief in the situation.

Earlier this year, Microsoft stated how its Teams application had crossed the monthly active user mark of 270 million in the earnings announcement. This was owing to the surging demand, which as mentioned before, had risen during the pandemic. The requirements for official and educational video calls and messaging services rose, forming a crucial part of the post-Covid lifestyle.

Such outage in the tech industry has seemed rather prevalent in the last couple of years. In October 2021, Zuckerberg’s Meta faced a disturbance which was as long as six hours which kept its messaging services, WhatsApp and Messenger, along social media platform Instagram inaccessible to users.