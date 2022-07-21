Skillcombo.com – innovative aggregator for online courses

How the idea came about

The idea of creating the project came after a long and hard search for courses for myself.

There are a lot of parameters that need to be considered when choosing an online course. The main ones are: the format of the course, the instructor, the platform, the duration, the program, and the reviews. Because the search took a very long time, as it was necessary to review and compare a bunch of different platforms’ websites. At this point, I realized that this is not just my problem, and together with partners we decided to create a platform where users could easily find a suitable course.

Whereas in the XX century professions went away slowly and only by the dozens per century, now professions will go away quickly and by the hundreds. This means that hundreds of thousands of people will be forced to retrain, or else lose their jobs. Also, new technologies are constantly appearing that need to be trained to improve their skills and grow their careers. Now thanks to Skillcombo you won’t waste your time looking for courses, you can spend your time acquiring the skills that are in demand.

The main features of our platform:

We give users the ability to filter courses by 10+ parameters. For example, you can find free courses from any provider with a certificate and it only takes a few clicks. We have a catalog of more than 10000+ courses on +500 different topics. You can find a suitable option for yourself, even if your topic is not the most popular. We cooperate with the most famous course providers. In our catalog, you can find not only courses from world-famous platforms such as Coursera but also from Indian ones such as Upgrad or Coding Ninjas. Our Career Map section. Here you can find detailed career overviews that include requirements, skills, responsibilities, salaries , etc.

Future plans

We plan to allow our users to leave feedback on the courses they’ve taken. This will greatly improve the user experience and increase confidence in the courses.

We also want to create functionality to add courses from independent creators. At the moment, there are no sites where course creators can post their courses for free and find an interested audience. Our goal is for new educational courses to gain exposure and for our users to gain useful and up-to-date skills.