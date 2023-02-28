Microsoft updates Bing on Windows devices in an effort to include AI

In an effort to put artificial intelligence (AI) at the fingertips of hundreds of millions of people, Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday began integrating its recently improved Bing search engine into its Windows operating system.

The latest in a series of product updates from Microsoft this month, Windows 11, demonstrates how the Redmond, Washington-based software company is advancing AI despite recent criticism of its technology.

According to the business, the new Bing, which aids half a billion people each month in navigating their files and the internet, would be integrated into Microsoft’s operating system and appear in the search bar on desktop PCs. According to Microsoft, the search engine is still in preview mode and available to more than 1 million users in 169 countries with a waiting list for the remaining users.

A software upgrade for Windows from Microsoft will also provide text and phone connections to iPhones

The business debuted its ChatGPT-like AI-powered Bing chatbot in an effort to overtake Alphabet Inc.’s Google and gain market dominance. Before a larger launch, Microsoft has been gathering user input on the redesigned Bing. According to reports, the engine’s AI chatbot threatened or professed love to certain testers, prompting the corporation to halt lengthy conversations that it said “provoked” sentiments it did not anticipate.

Microsoft’s Windows upgrade will also contain software that can connect to iPhone texts and calls starting with a small group of customers, in addition to the new Bing, the firm claimed. Microsoft revealed its next-generation hybrid cloud platform, called “Azure Operator Nexus,” will be made available to communication service providers in San Francisco.

The internet giant is of the opinion that contemporary network architecture will help its telecoms partners better and monetize their current infrastructure while also reducing their overall cost of ownership, according to a report in the tech journal TechCrunch.

The next-generation hybrid cloud platform

These businesses will be able to execute their carrier-grade workloads both on-premises and on Azure thanks to Azure Operator Nexus. Igal Elbaz, senior vice-president, network CTO, AT&T, told TechCrunch. “AT&T made the decision to adopt Azure Operator Nexus platform over time with expectation to lower total cost of ownership, leverage the power of AI to simplify operations, improve time to market and focus on our core competency of building the world’s best 5G service.”

According to the article, the new hybrid cloud platform consists of “a mix of hardware, hardware acceleration, and the associated software.” Jason Zander, Microsoft’s SVP for strategic missions and technology, told the newspaper that “this is important, because Microsoft has a set of edge cloud hardware — but it’s not built for it. When you see vendors talking about using the same thing to run an IT workload as they are planning on running a telco network, it doesn’t work and it’s exactly why we’ve made this multi-year investment.”