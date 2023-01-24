Microsoft has recently announced that it will lay off 10,000 employees in 2023. Reports suggest that Microsoft’s layoffs will hit VR and Metaverse teams the most. This doesn’t come as a major surprise, as these fields were never their priorities, but they also didn’t want to be left behind in terms of innovation. Microsoft is, therefore, also going to shut down two projects which are Mixed Reality Tool Kit and Altspacevr.

Microsoft’s layoffs will hit VR and Metaverse teams

Teams that were working on projects like Mixed Reality Tool Kit and Altspacevr are going to be hit the most. Microsoft’s layoffs of 10,000 jobs represent 5% of the company’s entire workforce. They are first laying off employees where the focus right now has to be the minimum, Metaverse, and VR. Considering the market conditions right now, it makes sense. Let’s take a look at the two projects that Microsoft is going to shut down.

1) Altspacevr