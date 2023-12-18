The most recent addition to the MINI lineup, the MINI Countryman C, signifies a significant milestone in the evolution of the renowned British brand. This new model, recently revealed, merges the timeless appeal of MINI with contemporary technology and environmental awareness, positioning it as a compelling option in the small crossover market.

A New Chapter for MINI

Under BMW’s leadership, MINI has significantly broadened its range, and the Countryman has played a vital role in this transformation. Initially introduced in 2010, the Countryman facilitated MINI’s entry into the small crossover segment. Now in its third generation, the Countryman has expanded in size and capability, offering both electric and gasoline-powered versions, with the Countryman C being the latest iteration.

Design and Size

The Countryman C showcases a revamped design, departing from the conventional round headlights to a more angular design, framed by daytime running lights. The front grille, distinct from its electric counterpart, supports engine cooling and is accentuated by a silver plastic trim mimicking a skid plate. The vehicle is now 13 cm longer and 8 cm taller than its predecessor, underscoring its crossover nature with black plastic trims around the wheel arches and unpainted lower sections of the front and rear bumpers.

Interior Enhancements

Internally, the Countryman C boasts notable improvements. A touch-sensitive OLED display, measuring 240 mm in diameter, serves as the centerpiece of the infotainment system. The cabin offers four trim levels: Essential, Classic, Favoured, and JCW. The front seats are designed for comfort, and the rear features a split-folding bench seat, expanding the trunk space from 450 to 1,460 liters.

Power and Capability

The Countryman C is propelled by a turbocharged inline-three engine, generating 170 PS (168 hp), coupled with an electric motor providing an additional 14 kW (19 hp) during acceleration. This mild-hybrid powertrain is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering power to all four wheels. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 212 km/h.

Environmentally Friendly and Agile

The 3-cylinder engine of the Countryman C not only delivers power but also efficiency. The integrated mild hybrid technology aids in energy recovery during braking and provides a power boost during acceleration, reducing consumption and emissions. This establishes the Countryman C as an eco-friendly choice without compromising on the driving pleasure associated with MINI.

A Contemporary MINI Experience

The Countryman C offers more than just transportation; it delivers a modern driving experience. The vehicle features a panoramic glass roof, sports seats with multi-tone textile, and a circular OLED display at the heart of the minimalist interior design. The MINI Experience Modes enable drivers to customize the cockpit’s appearance, including visual design, ambient lighting, and sound design.

For the first time, the Countryman C provides partially automated Level 2 driving on motorway-like routes, enabling drivers to remove their hands from the steering wheel at speeds up to 60 km/h, while remaining attentive and prepared to take control.

The MINI Countryman C embodies a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation, maintaining the brand’s iconic design and agility while embracing modern technology and eco-friendliness. With its blend of style, comfort, intelligent technology, and customizable options, the Countryman C is poised to make a stylish impression on the roads, appealing to both long-standing MINI enthusiasts and new customers seeking an efficient, yet enjoyable, crossover experience.