MiniTool Partition Wizard Review: Is It Worth the Price?

Nowadays, personal computers are very popularized in the world. As we all know, the OS, programs, and all data are stored on the hard drive. To make sure the good operation of the PC and the security of data, you need a hard drive and partition management tool. MiniTool Partition Wizard is such a tool and this post will tell you whether it is worth the price.

Do You Need a Third-Party Partition Management Tool?

In most cases, you don’t need third-party hard disk and partition management tools. There are 2 reasons:

In most cases, your PC is partitioned well by the manufacturer. In addition, if you use the PC carefully, the PC won’t have any issues. Windows has built-in disk management tools (Windows Disk Management and DiskPart). You can use them to do some basic partition management work, such as create/delete/format/extend/shrink a partition, convert disk from MBR to GPT and vice versa, convert partition from FAT to NTFS, etc.

However, you don’t know when an accident will happen. If your PC has problems, you may need to use a hard disk and partition management tool. In addition, I recommend you use MiniTool Partition Wizard. The reasons why I recommend this software are follows.

Advantages Compared to Windows Built-in Tools

Compared to Windows built-in tools, most third-party software can do better in these basic operations. And that’s why Partition MiniTool Partition Wizard and other programs like Paragon Partition Manager, EaseUS Partition Master, etc. will list those basic operations separately.

Taking MiniTool Partition Wizard as the example, its basic functions can the following things that Windows Disk Management cannot do:

Create EXT2/3/4 partitions that are not supported by Windows. Convert disk from MBR to GPT and vice versa without deleting partitions. Convert a partition from NTFS to FAT without formatting. Convert a partition from Primary to Logical and vice versa without data loss. Move the location of partitions. Extend a partition by taking the space from another partition. Extend a FAT partition. Change the cluster size of a partition without formatting. Erase data more radically. Change partition Serial Number without formatting. Merge/split partitions. Copy a disk/partition. Migrate the OS to another disk. Move/resize/copy volumes on a dynamic disk. Recover deleted or lost partitions and data.

Advantages Compared to Other Third-Party Partition Management Software

Why do you need to choose MiniTool Partition Wizard compared to other third-party partition management software? The reasons are as follows:

Data Recovery Feature

Compared to other third-party partition management software, the biggest advantage of MiniTool Partition Wizard is that it is integrated with the data recovery feature. Some third-party partition management software (like EaseUS Partition Master) may also have the partition recovery feature but they seldom have the data recovery feature.

These companies will develop a separate data recovery software and then sell it. On the contrary, in MiniTool Partition Wizard, the data recovery feature is integrated and you can unlock the feature by purchasing Pro Deluxe and above editions.

Cost-Effectiveness

Compared to other third-party partition management software, the price of MiniTool Partition Wizard is not cheap. The reason why I say it has cost-effectiveness is that it has the data recovery feature and its lifetime edition is for up to 5 devices.

Multiple Language Support

MiniTool Partition Wizard is integrated with multiple languages including English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Verdict

MiniTool Partition Wizard is an all-in-one partition management and data recovery tool. It is powerful and cost-effective. You will not regret purchasing it. Of course, this software also offers a free edition.