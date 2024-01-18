MobiKwik, the brainchild of CEO Bipin Preet Singh, wasn’t born in a swanky office with floor-to-ceiling windows. No, the journey kicked off in a South Delhi apartment that eventually became too expensive for comfort. Let’s dive into Singh’s narrative as he spills the beans on how MobiKwik swapped posh South Delhi vibes for the hustle of Dwarka.

Credits: Money Control

The Rent Rumble

Launching a startup is like tightrope walking without a safety net, and for MobiKwik, the first big decision was about cutting ties with their high-rent South Delhi abode. Singh spilled the beans on the financial wrestling match they had to endure and why Dwarka seemed like the perfect escape.

Dwarka Chronicles

The MobiKwik crew set sail to Dwarka, a move that would define their early trajectory. Singh spilled the beans about the first Dwarka office’s rent – a cool Rs 10,000-12,000. It wasn’t just a change in address; it was the birthplace of MobiKwik’s hustle.

Work, Live, Repeat

Dwarka wasn’t just an office; it was Singh’s live-in workspace. The drawing room doubled up as the nerve center for MobiKwik’s early operations, complete with tables, dreams, and a quirky employee who believed in 7:30 am hustle.

7:30 AM Wake-Up Call

Ever had a colleague so enthusiastic they’d ring your doorbell at the crack of dawn? Singh chuckled as he shared the tale of the early bird who disrupted their sleep. Living and working in the same building brought its challenges, but it also brought out the quirky charm of MobiKwik’s early days.

MobiKwik’s Genesis: A Cocktail of Dreams and Determination

Singh’s walk down memory lane was a monument to the perseverance required to create something from nothing, not just a tour through oddball workplace configurations. The Dwarka saga was about taking a big risk and spending everything on an idea, not just about saving rent.

MobiKwik’s Symphony

Founded in 2009 by Singh and Upasana Taku, MobiKwik emerged as a fintech symphony, revolutionizing digital payments in India. The company’s dance partners include Sequoia Capital, American Express, and Net1, each playing a unique role in the crescendo of MobiKwik’s success.

Sequoia’s Symphony

Sequoia Capital, the maestro of venture capital, joined MobiKwik’s ensemble early on. Their investment wasn’t just a financial nod; it was a vote of confidence in MobiKwik’s potential to turn the fintech world on its head.

American Express Jam Session

Enter American Express, adding its own flair to MobiKwik’s melody. The partnership wasn’t just about cards and transactions; it was about giving users more choices, more beats in their digital dance.

Net1’s Global Groove

Net1, a global payment solutions player, stepped into the mix, bringing international rhythms to MobiKwik’s soundtrack. The collaboration wasn’t just about investment; it was about a cross-cultural exchange of beats and innovations.

Impact Unveiled: From a Room to a Revolution

Singh’s move from South Delhi to Dwarka wasn’t just a change in scenery; it was a strategy that shaped MobiKwik’s narrative. The impact rippled through the fintech pond, creating waves of change.

Dwarka’s Financial Harmony

Dwarka wasn’t just a pit stop; it was a strategic move that allowed MobiKwik to dance to its financial rhythm. Lower rent meant more cash to splash on tech, marketing, and assembling a killer team.

7:30 AM Vibes and Company Culture

The unconventional setup in Dwarka wasn’t just about quirky tales; it laid the foundation for a unique company culture. The 7:30 am rendezvous was a testament to the crew’s commitment, a reminder that the entrepreneurial journey isn’t a 9-to-5 gig.

Conclusion

As Bipin Preet Singh unwraps the layers of MobiKwik’s early struggles, it’s clear that the journey from South Delhi to Dwarka wasn’t just a change in location – it was a metamorphosis. MobiKwik’s evolution, backed by Sequoia Capital, American Express, and Net1, showcases the symphony that can arise when passion meets strategic partnerships. From a Dwarka dwelling to the forefront of India’s fintech revolution, MobiKwik’s journey is a reminder that sometimes, you have to trade South Delhi glam for Dwarka grit to make your fintech dreams come true.