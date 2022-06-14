Mobile robot ZiGGY can charge EV wherever it’s parked and recharge itself

A mobile robot by EV safe Charge ZiGGY was revealed this week. It can charge a car whenever it’s parked and also find energy sources to recharge itself. ZiGGY can eliminate the need to install EV charging stations in certain locations. The convenience ensures that all the EVs need not necessarily go to the EV charging point.

EV Safe Charge is a company that is currently providing end-to-end charging solutions to EV owners. It is highly focused on mobile charging. A solution also includes a mobile rental charging solution as the launch of Jaguar’s I-PACE EV took place. Other automakers with which the company is working include Nissan, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Stellantis.

Earlier EV Safe Charge also helped its customers with charging solutions inclining with their needs and other required technology. This includes its multiple of partners – Enel X, ABB, Bosch, and evconnect. From there the company has advanced to making autonomous charging robots.

ZiGGY will be made available for orders. There is a dedicated production page for it on its website. The product is expected to be launched into the market by 2023. It was designed with the award-winning industrial design studio- Box Clever. The exterior of the robot is contributed by the design studio, as well as the US and brand identity.

Charging solutions

Founder & CEO of EV Safe Charge, Caradoc Ehrenhalt is also ZiGGY’s inventor. Ehrenhalt spoke about the EV robot’s usage, “Strong EV sales and emissions reduction goals are creating a more sustainable future, but EV charging infrastructure isn’t keeping up. ZiGGY is a flexible and simple solution for virtually any office, mall or apartment complex to help meet growing charging needs of its tenants and guests without expensive, time-consuming infrastructure and installation investment, if it’s even possible. In many cases, especially in older buildings, adding EV chargers isn’t an option until now.”

When it hits the market, the ZiGGY robot will be summoned to your EV using a mobile app or in-vehicle infotainment system. If you summon it ahead of time, the robot will arrive at the parking space and hold it for you, then plug in for charging once you’ve safely parked.

Following an EV visit, ZiGGY will be able to return to its home base to recharge from the grid, battery storage, solar energy, or a combination of these sources. The ZiGGY robots can also be implemented for offsite charging if no infrastructure is available.

EV Safe Charge plans to lease ZiGGY robots to customers under a Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) business model, which will include ongoing technical support and maintenance. Following production, ZiGGY will come equipped with two large screens that can serve as informational kiosks or interactive advertising, offering additional income options for parking facility operators.