Monday Tech Round-up @ TechStory –

Moto G42 to be launched on July 11 –

Motorola announced Monday that Moto G42 would be launched in India on July 11 at a price tag of Rs 13,999. Moto G42 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset would be available as a single variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED hole-punch display and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W “Turbo Power” charging.

A triple Rear Camera setup coupled with “Quad Pixel” technology will ensure a smoother photography experience, as sharp and vibrant images can be clicked even during lowlight stations.

WhatsApp testing higher deleting time and specific hiding from online status

WhatsApp is developing and testing a new feature in which users can hide their online status for selected contacts. Various screenshots suggest that the feature is now available to some users in beta form and will be available for everyone soon through an update.

WhatsApp is also expected to soon roll out an update which will increase the time users can “delete messages to everyone”. The report suggests that with the update, users can delete messages to everyone for up to two days.

Semi-Automated Offside Technology for FIFA 2022 –

FIFA is going to use Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SOAT) for the Qatar 2022 world cup. Twelve cameras inside the roof of the stadium will track the ball and players at the same time. Cameras on the roof along with a motion sensor placed inside the official match ball would be able to provide enough data regarding the posting of all players when the ball got kicked.