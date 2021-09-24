Monster Hunter Rise’s Sunbreak Expansion Is Coming To PC In Summer 2022

Monster Hunter Rising, the critically acclaimed and best-selling Monster Hunter for Nintendo Switch released earlier this year, adds a monstrous new expansion to the highly-acclaimed series. Sunbreak is a massive expansion that comes to rising to show a new story, new locations, new hunting action, new questlines, and, of course, a new monster to hunt – like previous expansions such as Monster Hunter: World and Iceborne. The expansion is planned for the summer of 2022, simultaneously appearing on Nintendo Switch and PC.

With a new story, locations, gameplay elements, and monsters in Sunbreak: Monster Hunter Rising, Capcom has kept the game exciting in the months since its initial release in March this year. The game shipped more than 4 million units in its first week, 5 million in its first 10 days, and Capcom claims to have brought the Monster Hunter Series total sales to 70 million units. Given its stratospheric success worldwide, this decision has left a large number of new fans with the opportunity to play a new game, whether they buy a Nintendo Switch or a PC.

Players take on the role of an inexperienced hunter and select 14 unique weapons as they try to hunt down a variety of monsters in various locations, including ancient ruins, glowing deserts, and glacial islands. We know Rise has been hugely successful for Capcom and Nintendo, as it helped Capcom post record first-quarter profits when it was released last March.

The new trailer for the massive expansion, called Sunbreak, shows a massive dragon flying through the sky as a purple-red sunset unfolds. If you haven’t seen it yet, the DLCs trailer has new quests and moves to add to your hunter repertoire. A promotional image shows Hunter and his malamute preparing to battle one of the new monsters, the Dragon Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter’s most successful expansion, called Iceborne, included 30 new beasts to kill, doubled the story assignments for base games, and introduced new locations beyond the reach of hoarfrost. The recent expansion added an exciting new level to tough combat by adding new gameplay systems like flying wire action and a new personal canine companion Palamute. At the very least, this means that comforters will have to wait a year for this enlargement, whereas we will get it in just a few months.

A new hunting partner called Palamute, a personalized mobile Caney companion that offers gamers a range of new attack options, joins series favorites Felyne and Palicoe to help gamers with the game, which is already available on the Nintendo Switch and will hit the PC in early 2022. Capcom is a world-renowned publisher, developer, and distributor of video games for PC, Console, and Handheld devices. The company has developed many games since it was founded in 1983. Capcom has given birth to some of the most popular game franchises of all time like Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Ace Attorney, Mega Man, and many more. and we hope Monster Hunter Rise will become one of them. We’ll keep you updated as we get more information regarding the expansion.