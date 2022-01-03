OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 Earbuds launch teased online prior to launch

For many days, the OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 TWS earphones have been the buzz of the town. Both goods are claimed to have debuted in India last month. Both models’ support pages have also been discovered on the company’s India website.

The wait appears to be over, as OnePlus has officially teased the launch of the OnePlus 9RT with Buds Z2 TWS earphones in India. In October of last year, OnePlus released the smartphone alongside the Buds Z2 headphones. Last month, the earphones were officially released on the global market.

OnePlus 9RT and the Buds Z2 Earbuds teased before launch

The firm teased the debut of the aforementioned goods on its official Twitter account. The teaser films posted by the corporation include Morse codes that, when decoded, disclose the product’s name. The precise launch date has yet to be determined. We anticipate the brand releasing it as well.

Leaked specifications for OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT has a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and P3 color options. The Snapdragon 888 chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage in the device.

A 50MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter make up the triple camera arrangement on the back panel. The phone has a 16MP camera sensor on the front. The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65T Warp Charge rapid charging.

ColorOS runs on the phone, which also has 4D haptic feedback and “Space Cooling” technology. It is currently unknown whether the Indian model would use ColorOS instead of OxygenOS. Furthermore, according to reports, the OnePlus 9RT would be priced at Rs. 34,999 in India.

Leaked pricing for both OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2

To begin with, the OnePlus Buds Z2 earphones would be priced at Rs. 4,999 in India, according to a report. The Buds Z2 is also expected to be offered in a single Pearl White color choice at initially, with an Obsidian Black color option following later. In terms of specifications, the earbuds have 11mm drivers, which are bigger than the Buds Z.

Three microphones for calls, Dolby Atmos compatibility, transparency mode, 94ms low latency mode, voice assistant, wear detection, touch control, and more are all included in the earbuds.

Each bud contains a 40 mAh battery that is said to last seven hours with ANC turned off and five hours with ANC turned on. The earbuds have a total battery life of 38 hours when used with the charging case, which has a 520 mAh battery.

With a 10-minute charge, you’ll receive five hours of music playback time. Active noise cancellation (ANC) is supported by the Buds Z2 earphones. Finally, the earbuds include Bluetooth 5.2 connections and are dust and water-resistant to IP55 standards.

Also Read: