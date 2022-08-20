Motorola Edge 2022 to become the first ever smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC

Lenovo’s subsidiary, Motorola is said to launch its new flagship smartphone series for this year which is the Edge 2022 for this year. This new smartphone will be adding up as a new flagship competitor within the entire range of flagships coming from Motorola.

This announcement about Motorola Edge 2022 comes right after when Motorola launched and refreshed its Moto Razr and Moto X30 series for this year.

Talking more about the launch for this Moto Edge 2022, this time we might see this smartphone be among the first-ever smartphone featuring the MediaTek DImensity 1050 Soc onboard, do checkout to know:

What are the features you will get in Motorola Edge 2022?

Talking more about the feature side of this Motorola Edge 2022. This time again Motorola has gone with its similar-looking design which is usually seen among the G series smartphones coming from Motorola.

Talking about the design perspective, here we will see a vertical houses rear camera and also a punch hole selfie camera. The smartphone comes in Mineral Gray Color.

On the front side of the smartphone, you will see a bigger 6.6-inches OLED screen which comes with the support for a faster 144Hz refresh rate. Inside you will also find a faster 8GB of RAM which will be coupled with faster internal storage of 256GB.

Talking about the resolution perspective, the smartphone comes with the support for FULL HD+ resolution and also will be supporting HDR10+, 10-bit DCI-P3 color gamut too.

Now talking more about the chipset, this time we will see a flagship level chipset from MediaTek which is the Dimensity 1050 SOc and this is also the first smartphone coming with the support mmWave 5G and Sub-6Ghz 5G bands which are capable enough to provide at least 53% faster experience.

Now moving to the back side where we find the vertically housed camera setup, here we will see a 50MP main sensor coming with support for OIS and Omni PDAF too.

And on the middle, we will get to see a 13MP ultra wide-angle sensor which can also be used as a macro camera, and then at last you will also get to see a 2MP depth sensor too. On the front side, you will see a 32MP selfie shooter.

On the battery side, you will see a bigger 5,000 mAH battery which will be coming with the support for faster 30W fast wired charging and will support 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support too. You will also get to see the support for Doly Atmos, NFC, IP52 Ratings, and more.

What will be its pricing?

Talking about the price for this Motorola Edge 2022, the smartphone will be coming for the price tag of $499 within the US region and it will be sold via T-Mobile for a limited period. Further on we will get to see Verizon, AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, US Cellular, and Visible support too.