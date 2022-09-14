Motorola Edge 30 smartphone series launched officially

Motorola’s Edge series has been among the most anticipated smartphones for Indian flagship smartphone markets.

Motorola’s previously launched Moto Edge series Brought a bigger shake in the Indian smartphone markets with its offer for providing best flagship level compelling specifications for a great pricing.

However, again for this year we have got to see Motorola launching this new flagship level smartphone with all the flagship specifications we need for this year.

This also includes this smartphone featuring a flagship level processor, well improved cameras and lot more. Let’s have a deep dive into what does this Motorola’s Edge 30 series smartphone features.

Motorola launches Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion In India

So for this year Motorola India has gone with coming up with their new flagship smartphone in two different variants including the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion.

Unfortunately, Motorola India didn’t add ‘Motorola Neo’ launch in their list for Indian markets.

Talkin’ about the specification side, for this year Motorola phones has grabbed in the top headlines with new camra sensor they have added for their flagship.

For this year, the top end variant which is the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has reportedly catched headlines with it’s offering of a whopping 200MP camera sensor onboard.

This also makes Motorola to be among the first smartphone makers to bring 200MP camra sensor smartphone to the public.

This new 200MP camer sensor is newly developed sensor by Samsung which is also called the ISOCELL HP1. This new sensor was announced by Samsung back in the early’s of this year itself.

And also there are other flagship level specifications featuring on this smartphone which includes it getting the power from a powerful Qualcomm chipset which is the newly developed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

However, the younger brother here which is the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has settled up with an another camera sensor which is 50MP camera sensor on back side.

However, just like the flagship phone even this smartphone gets the power from flagship level Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Both of the smartphone also share different set of common features including it coming with faster ROM storage as well as faster RAM too.

If you are looking for a new upgrade to the latest new flagship smartphone then you can have a look at this new Motorola phone. Let’s now Jump into the Indian pricing for this smartphone.

India price for Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Talking about the pricing side, this top end variant which is the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has been launched for a price tag of Rs. 59,999 however, for a limited time period you can buy this smartphone for just Rs. 54,999.

Talking about the younger brother here! The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has been launched for a price tag of Rs. 42,999 and also this smartphone gets an limited time period discount which brings down the pricing to Rs. 39,999.