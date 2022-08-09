Motorola launches G32 smartphone powered with Snapdragon 680 SoC and more

Whenever it comes to affordable smartphones, Motorola is currently on a rollback. The Moto G42 was also recently launched, whereas the Moto G32 has become readily available in India. The smartphone comes with many such smart features including a 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 680 CPU, and other features. Here is everything we have got you covered:

What does the smartphone feature?

The Moto G32 eliminates the standard rectangular camera new layout in favor of having a central square phone camera bump featuring two large and then one tiny camera housing. A hole is largely centered in the front.

The smartphone comes with a bigger 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and also on the resolution side, you will get to see a Full HD+ screen support screen with a pixel density of 405ppi.

The smartphone will be getting its juice from a Snapdragon 680 SoC from Qualcomm and this chipset is complemented by the Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of faster RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. However, the memory storage is expandable to 1TB with SD cards.

On the camera section, here you will be getting a great camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera sensor which is supported by an 8MP of ultra-wide lens and also a regular depth lens, and a 2MP macro camera sensor too.

This new hardware comes with support for many such camera-centric features including Night Vision, Dual Capture, Portrait Mode, HDR, and even Slow motion videos recording and stabilization. For the battery side, the smartphone sports a bigger 5,000 mAh in battery capacity and also comes with the support for 33W fast wired charging called the TurboPower Charge by Moto.

From the software support perspective, the smartphone will be coming with Android 12 out of the box, and also you will be getting the update for Android 13, and 3-years of security path update is promised too.

What is its launched pricing??

Motorola has launched its G32 smartphone for a price of Rs. 12,999 in India and the sale for the smartphone will be starting on the 16th of August on Flipkart.

Although, as an introductory offer, users will be able to avail of more discounts on the smartphone. Here you will get to see an Rs. 1,250 price slash with an HDFC Bank Credit card which will be bringing the price down to Rs. 11,749. Also, you will get to free Jio benefits which are worth around 2,559 too.