Twitterati’s interest is piqued by the ‘fourth person’ in the picture shared by Ravi Shastri

If you make a list of the gazillion odd things that grab the attention of Twitter town, it will probably go on forever. Twitter Town’s eye for the minutest of details is quite popular. Recently, it unleashed that eye on a picture shared by Ravi Shastri. Shastri, the renowned former Indian cricketer is in England at the moment, doing commentary for the Hundred Competition 2022. The picture he shared on Twitter featured Mukesh Ambani and Sundar Pichai. Despite the presence of such an ‘august company,’ Twitterati’s attention was stirred by someone else. The kid standing next to Mukesh Ambani sparked a string of speculations. The speculations were put to an end by another user who revealed that the boy was Sundar Pichai’s son, Kiran Pichai.

In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket – Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/JYnkGlMd8W — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 9, 2022

Curious Twitter

Twitter’s curiosity knows no bounds. This is well reflected in the number of tweets that sprang up after Shastri posted the picture on Twitter. Let us go through a few reactions and responses to get a complete picture of the picture.

Why is nobody concerned about the fourth person?!!https://t.co/ZeVCjwSGsk — Madhumadhav (@Madhavji777) August 9, 2022

To be fair, there were other interesting discoveries too

Is this the first time I am seeing mukesh Ambani laughing — akash Lal (@thebeardguy17) August 9, 2022

Who is that boy standing next to Mukesh Ambani? — Tejaswi (@Tejaswikadaba) August 9, 2022

The limitless imagination

Bottom line conclusion of this elusive picture …Mr.ambani tieup with pichai in near future ,thanks to famous mr.via shastri . — Shyamal Paul (@Shyamal0709) August 9, 2022