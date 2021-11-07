Motorola Moto E30 launched around Rs 10,000: Unisoc T700 chipset, Android Go, and more

The Moto E30 was released in a few European markets. Motorola’s latest device is built on the same hardware as the Moto E40. The Moto E30 has Android Go, which is the sole difference between the two devices. This is significant because the Moto E30 only has a 2GB RAM option.

The Moto E30 features a hole-punch display, three rear cameras, and a large 5,000mAh battery. The Moto E30 runs on Google’s streamlined Android Go platform, which is also included in the Moto E20. Let’s take a closer look at the Moto E30’s features and specifications below.

Specifications

The Moto E30 has a 6.5-inch HD+ (7201,600 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate and is dual-SIM (Nano). The handset is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor and a single 2GB RAM variant.

With a pixel density of 268 pixels per inch, it is a high-resolution display. A dedicated microSD card slot is also available on the device.

The Moto E30 boasts a triple back camera configuration for images and videos, with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Portrait mode, Panorama, HDR, Night Vision, Macro Vision, and Pro mode are among the camera’s photographic functions. The smartphone includes an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The Moto E30’s battery capacity is 5,000mAh, and charging speeds are limited to 10W. The gadget has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IP52-certified water-resistant construction. The phone is made of plastic and weighs approximately 198 grams.

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the connectivity possibilities. An accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor are among the sensors aboard. The Gyroscope sensor does not have any support.

Availability

The single 2GB+32GB storage option of the Moto E30 costs COP 529,900 (approximately Rs. 10,200). In several South American countries, such as Colombia and Slovakia, the phone is available in Blue and Urban Grey color variants.

It’s also on Lenovo’s UK website, although there’s no pricing indicated. However, the smartphone is priced at EUR 100 on the Aldi Belgium website. There is no additional information regarding its global availability, so we may have to wait a little longer for an Indian release.