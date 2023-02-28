Motorola showcases its Rizr Rollable Concept phone for MWC 2023

The MWC is now taking place, and phone makers are busy showcasing their newest and best smartphones. The exhibition is taking shape as a tech enthusiast’s paradise, with everything from OnePlus’ astonishing fluid-cooled phone to Xiaomi’s much anticipated 13 series on display.

Motorola has unveiled its “Rizr” rollable smartphone idea, not to be overlooked. The next stage in the evolution of smartphones—from foldable to rollable displays—is addressed by this phone.

Motorola Rizr is the new rollable phone showcased for MWC 2023

For the uninitiated, the Rizr smartphone line represented a throwback segment that essentially offered sliding phones. One such device with a sliding keyboard was the Rizr Z3, and Motorola is presently bringing back the infamous brand with its newest rollable smartphone, the “Motorola Rizr.”

By current standards, the 5-inch POLED display on the Rizr is small. It features a 15:9 aspect ratio as its default structural factor. The remainder of the presentation is brought to the front, however, after two presses of the device’s power button, expanding the screen to 6.5 inches and adopting a 22:9 aspect ratio.

The automated structure moves the presentation in roughly three seconds, and the user interface (UI) adapts to this new space by stretching apps upward and rearranging icons on the home screen for easier access.

When you double touch once again, the showcase will slide down to reveal the speaker grille and forward-facing camera. Motorola Rizr Comes with a Variety of Useful Covers The rollable display of the Rizr provides intriguing applications.

For instance, the phone will recognize if you are watching a YouTube video in even mode and will automatically adjust the presentation to fit the aspect ratio. In essence, the phone has the ability to expand its presence to provide more room for the console, such as while writing an email on Gmail.

As you turn the phone about, you can see that the display occupies 33% of the back. The fold-over display is intended to function as an optional back show, according to Motorola. The date, time, and weather are filled in as regularly as possible in plain view along with alerts. The device’s optional screen on the rear serves as both a viewfinder and a camera for shooting pictures. The subject may see himself in the review after just pushing a button to activate the rear display.

Will it ever launch in the market?

The compelling smartphone that Motorola has developed and the use cases it has shown off highlight the benefits of a rollable form factor.

Even if the phone comes with a cover to protect it, the issue of how durable it is still coming up. What happens if the presentation is enlarged and the phone drops? Is the device resistant to water and residue? Similar to the first-generation foldable, the main difficulties here are toughness and sturdiness.

Since Motorola has no plans to distribute the Rizr to the general public, these questions will be given some leeway to be answered. These prototype devices provide a glimpse into the future, and Motorola may adopt this idea after it has made significant progress.