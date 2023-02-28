Xiaomi Wireless AR Smart Glasses has been showcased for MWC 2023 event

Xiaomi showcased a model of its Wireless AR Glass Disclosure Delivery at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2023. The coming year will be the year where we will get to see a range of AR plus VR gadgets.

However, we already have many brands like Apple, Google, and even Chinese giant like Oppo and Huawei too. Although there are many brands like Apple working towards developing new AR Glasses, we already have the Chinese giant, Xiaomi which has brought the new AR Glass concept to reality. Yes, the new AR glasses have been showcased by the company during the official MWC event for 2023.

So, what does this new AR Glass feature? And will it ever make its way to release to the public right now? Well, if you are searching for an answer to all of these questions, then here we have got you covered with all the details you need to know about these new futuristic glasses.

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass – Spcification and Features

A Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 processor powers Xiaomi’s brand-new augmented reality headset. The device employs the association’s exclusive correspondence interface with a proposed low latency of 50ms and can wirelessly interact with the phone.

The AR headset is often lightweight due to the use of carbon fiber and magnesium-titanium alloy in its construction. The headgear has a unique silicon-oxygen anode battery and weighs 126 grams. Moving on to the displays, Xiaomi’s augmented reality headgear has two or three microOLED panels connected to several light-coordinating gems for a sharper image. 1,200 nits of zenith wonder are supported by the glasses.

Also, the gadget includes a blackout mode for enhanced immersion because to its electrochromic center focuses, which shows off the outside world. Moreover, there is a translucent mode that arranges both certified and virtual pieces.

Customers of the Xiaomi AR headset can relocate their YouTube or TikTok accounts via the Mi Sharing app. The gadget goes beyond simple streaming by including enhanced hand-following, which enables users to interact with a screen to see around the connection mark. As seen in a thought video of a customer shutting off a light using the glasses, it can also allow you to control things in reality.

Will Xiaomi ever launch these new AR Glasses for real?

On the surface, Xiaomi’s new AR glasses have incredible potential. Nevertheless, it isn’t yet obvious how it will perform in practice, whether or if it launches. Although the association claims that it would “work individually with originators to speed the arrival of AR,” it is likely that a few tweaks are needed before the technology spreads to the general public.