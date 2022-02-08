FTX will give away free Bitcoin: Here’s how you can get it?

Who doesn’t like free money and especially free Bitcoin? You will soon have a chance to win the same from FTX as they will give away free Bitcoin in their ad campaign. The amount of Bitcoin and the time of entry will depend on some factors. First of all, let’s clear out that the giveaway date is Feb 13th, when their advertising campaign will take place. Then we have the amount of Bitcoin that will depend on the time the ad is advertised. For example, if it’s 9:00 PM, then FTX will give away 9 BTC. The ad has been scheduled for the 2nd half though the exact timing is unknown.

How can you enter?

You don’t need an FTX account or anything to enter the giveaway, and it is actually very simple. But in case you win, then you will have to open an account to claim the prize. Whatever the prize money is depending on the ad timings, it will be split among 4 people. So, if the ad airs at 10:00 PM, each winner will receive 2.5 Bitcoins.

There are a few rules for the giveaway. First and foremost is that you need to be a US legal resident (barring New Yorkers). Secondly, you have to follow FTX on Twitter and retweet the commercial ads pinned tweets between the ad air time and 11:59 PM ET. I highly recommend every eligible user to take part; who knows if you win a handsome amount of money.

Superbowl ads are great for FTX

With the kind of viewer base, Superbowl has, FTX has quite an opportunity with their ad. They can reach out to 92 million viewers at once, and this is going to give a lot of engagement to the exchange. The CEO and Founder of FTX is a firm believer that sports viewers are one of the best fits for crypto adoption and ad targeting. In the past, they have partnered with Tom Brady (7-time SuperBowl champion) and his wife Gisele Bündchen for promoting their exchange. Therefore, it is clear they wouldn’t miss out on this opportunity.

What are your thoughts as FTX will give away free Bitcoin in their Superbowl ad campaign? And are you going to participate in the same? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Valkyrie Bitcoin Mining ETF gets approved for NASDAQ listing.