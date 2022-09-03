MultiVersus teases Gremlins’ Stripe and Gizmo coming soon

Developer Player First Games has announced, through a new teaser trailer, that two beloved characters of Gremlins, Gizmo and Stripe, are coming to MultiVersus soon. In case of any doubt, Player First Games co-founder Tony Huynh confirmed that the Gizmo and Stripe of Gremlins will be two individual characters in multiverses, rather than one variation of the skin. Initial speculation suggested Gizmo would simply be a look-alike of Stripe, but game director Tony Huynh has since stated that Gizmo and Stripe will be two separate characters, each with his own abilities.

What the videos appear to indicate, however, is that Stripe will be an individual character, rather than being combined with Gizmo as a 2-in-1 as initially thought. It could be that a new character and Gremlins antihero, Stripe, come together as a sort of two-in-one package, but we will have to wait and see on this point.

The new MultiVersus teaser may just set up the introduction of Gremlins antagonist, Stripe, or it could suggest Gizmo will be appearing as a playable fighter along with Stripe. While the monstrous Stripe has been revealed already through promotional art, a new MultiVersus teaser suggests the friendly, fuzzy Gizmo will instead be revealed.

We've got a little, fluffy surprise headed your way on Tuesday! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/83CVuUs0p2 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) September 1, 2022

While Stripe is a character from the Gremlins revealed on MultiVersusSeason 1 load screen from Season 1, thanks to a recent Twitter video showing off a cut-out version of a Gremlin before someone applied water on him, some are thinking it could instead be the friendly, furry Gizmo coming to MultiVersus.

Further proving the idea is that the new MultiVersus trailer seems to refer to just the one new character, not at all mentioning the other character coming, suggesting they may actually come out as one combatant. Speculation within the MultiVersus fanbase is that Gizmo could be a replacement skin for Stripe, much like how Uncle Shagworthy was a replacement skin for Shaggy and is in essence another character with new voice acting.

Gizmo and Stripe are two separate characters. #MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) September 1, 2022

With the addition of Gizmo from the Gremlins film on Tuesday, no official dates have been revealed for Gremlins villains Stripe or Black Adam, other than that they are expected to appear in season 1. We will keep our eyes peeled to see exactly which of the Gremlins makes the cut for the MultiVersus next Tuesday, though secretly, we are keeping our fingers crossed for both Gremlins antihero Stripe and DCs Black Adam making his debut. A new teaser trailer suggests Gremlins Gizmo and Stripe will be joining the growing list of MultiVersus playable characters very soon.