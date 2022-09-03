How To Play Xbox Games On Phone

This article focuses on how to play Xbox games on a phone. Once you sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will have to grab an Xbox Game Pass app for Android from the Play Store or the Galaxy Store, depending on your preferences and availability. The Xbox Game Pass app lets you remotely download new games to Microsoft’s console, but also acts as a portal for you into the cloud.

To begin playing games through the Xbox Cloud, first, you will have to download and install the official Xbox app. Open the Xbox Game Pass app, and choose the “Cloud” tab from the home page to view all titles that are compatible with Microsoft’s game streaming service, xCloud.

While Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 per month, the Ultimate plan costs $14.99, but you will also receive Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and xCloud game-streaming services. You will need a fast Internet connection, an Android phone with Bluetooth, a Bluetooth controller, either the Xbox Game Streaming app or Game Pass, and either the Xbox Insider or Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Connect your phone to your Bluetooth controller, open the Xbox app, and log into it using the Xbox account that you used to activate the Ultimate membership. The Xbox app links the phone to an Xbox console from anywhere, and you can play games that are already downloaded on the console.

You can also manage console space and also delete games from Xbox using the Xbox app. The Xbox app gives you the freedom to play your console games on your phone, wherever you are. The entire Xbox Cloud Gaming service will be accessible now, and you only have to open the new app icon each time you want to play games going forward.

For starters, the Xbox Ones of last-gen can now play the newest Xbox Series X|S games without getting the difficult-to-find new console, while streaming over the cloud also means that you will not have to devote 40GB or more to every single game you want to download and save locally.

The Xbox Series X and S are here, but if you prefer not to shell out a few hundred dollars for the next-gen console, Microsofts game-streaming service, xCloud, brings the best titles to your mobile device, as long as you have got a strong Internet connection.

Xbox Game Pass gives you access to more sophisticated games, similar to what you will find on a console or a computer. If you do not own an Xbox, this might be cheaper than buying the console: While the Game Pass Ultimate will set you back $14.99 a month, you would need years before it is worth it for the Xbox Series X/S.