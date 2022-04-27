Musk barred from disparaging Twitter when tweeting on $44-bn deal

Elon Musk is not authorized to send tweets about his agreement to acquire Twitter Inc. if they “criticize the organization or any of its delegates,” according to another protective document released following Monday’s $44 billion acquisition agreement.

The anticipation was vital for a Tuesday documentation with details of the transaction, noting a part for “public pronouncements” that had an obstruction on what Musk may tweet. The highly wealthy individual is an active Twitter user who has continued to publish several tweets during the development and conclusion of his buyout agreement.

According to the tape, Musk, Tesla Inc.’s CEO and the world’s most wealthy individual is still entitled to discuss the agreement on Twitter. In any case, he must be fantastic.

“The valuable financial backer will be permitted to send tweets regarding the consolidation or the swaps contemplated as long as such tweets do not slander the organization or any of its delegates,” according to the documentation. It is unclear how the agreement would work out if Musk abuses it.

It wouldn’t normally be necessary to prohibit someone who has spent $44 billion to buy a company from openly criticizing that company, although Musk has made many tweets in the previous month criticizing Twitter’s product and administration.

On Tuesday, he chastised Twitter’s chief legal advisor, Vijaya Gadde, over a decision the company took in 2020 to obstruct a New York Post tale about Hunter Biden. He called the move “unquestionably inappropriate.”

The Post report confirmed that Biden, the son of then-official candidate Joe Biden, had questionable relationships with a head of a Ukrainian energy corporation. Twitter ultimately reversed its decision, but not before being chastised for censoring data that may have injured a Democratic up-and-comer.

Musk’s post was in response to a Politico report published Tuesday, which stated that Gadde sobbed at a meeting when she expressed concern about the organization’s potential future under its new owner.