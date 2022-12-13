Musk’s condemnation of Fauci is ‘dangerous,’ ‘disgusting’, says White House

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Billionaire Elon Musk’s public condemnation of top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci is “dangerous” and “disgusting,” and should be called out.

Pierre said, “They are disgusting, and they are divorced from reality, and we will continue to call that out and be very clear about that.”

She commended Fauci’s handling of public heath crises, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, Musk had tweeted, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.” As the tweet went viral, the CEO of Twitter and of electric car maker Tesla Inc replied to his own post, adding: “Truth resonates.”

Anthony Fauci, U.S. Health official who said he planned to retire in December as President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser and top U.S. infectious disease official, has often been pricked with the thorny questions around health crises from HIV/AIDS to avian flu and Ebola.