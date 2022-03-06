My Neighbor Alice: Everything you need to know

Over the past couple of years, the world of cryptocurrencies has managed to make a separate fanbase, and honestly, it has been more than successful in luring in potential investors from all across the globe and has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, that too at a rate that was never really anticipated, thus helping it to reach greater heights! Not just that, the crypto world has been able to mark its presence worldwide and has gained the trust and support from many along the way.

Having said that, I believe, a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry but, if for some reason that is still not the case, let me help you with that first.

The crypto world is nothing but a decentralized platform that uses blockchain technology for all of its operations. Speaking of blockchain technology, for some of you wondering what it is, blockchain is simply a commonly known technology, especially in the world of cryptocurrencies, and is responsible for verifying and recording all the transactions that happen over the network and eliminating any and all risk in respect to counterfeiting as well as double-spending for that matter.

Being decentralized, the industry becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interference as well.

In addition to this, unlike when the industry was first introduced, there are pools of currencies available today in the marketplace to choose from with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in include Bitcoin, PnacakeSwap, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Baby Doge as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

Seeing how far the industry has managed to come since its initial days and the fan base it has created, one thing that comes to mind is how did this happen so rapidly? If so, let me tell you that, some of the major contributing factors for this extraordinary success of the industry include its negligible response time, portability, real-time updates, the convenience it offers, ease of use as well as its highly intuitive nature of the course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, My Neighbor Alice. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about My Neighbor Alice (ALICE)

My Neighbor Alice or as commonly referred to as ALICE is nothing but simply a farming-themed play-to-earn builder game that is known to have been built on Chromia. In other words, My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer game based on the popular blockchain technology that is said to allow players on the platform to build virtual farms, homes, and a lot more.

In addition to this, the game is known to bill itself as a place where players online can easily collect and build exciting new items, purchase and own a virtual island, all of this while making new friends along the way. On a similar note, each player on the platform is known to have their avatar representing them in the said game, which is also customizable, meaning that they can change their avatar as and when they feel like.

Before moving on any further, it is probably worth noting that, My Neighbor Alice was founded by Antler Interactive, a Swedish interactive mobile game studio previously known to be SVRVIVE Studios, launched on Stream in January last year and is said to have conducted its very first playable test on 31st August.

Also, ALICE is known to be the native utility token of My Neighbor Alice, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself like the fact that, ALICE enables token holders to make use of the token in order to play, trade as well as participate in the game.

Apart from this, the users can also use the ALICE token to acquire various different in-game assets, while also being able to earn the tokens via contributions to several in-game events. Moreover, you should know that ALICE is designed such that, it is successful in influencing the token holders to hold ALICE and assist the ecosystem.

If that’s not enough, the token holders are also known to contribute to decentralized governance wherein they make several decisions with respect to the usage of game, growth, revenues as well as its development of course. Basically, the said platform focuses on introducing blockchain technology to millions of players worldwide and is known to target a rather diverse gaming community within the traditional gaming markets.

Furthermore, know that, although the game is based on the popular blockchain technology and is known to integrate features of decentralized finance (DeFi), it is said to not require any prior knowledge in respect to the world of blockchain or even cryptocurrencies for that matter.

As mentioned previously, the players on the platform can easily purchase virtual real estate from Alice, the game’s eponymous central figure, or even the internal marketplace, but what people dont really know is that, all of these purchased lands are represented as non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Other than this, My Neighbor Alice is known to take inspiration from various popular sources like for instance, all social aspects as well as daily in-game tasks are inspired by Animal Crossing, while Minecraft serves as a role model of sorts for building mechanics. The artwork on the other hand is inspired by the Swedish children’s book Pettson and Findus.

Lastly, the platform’s whitepaper is known to mention that the blockchain technology is not really visible for those players who are not fascinated by the technology and being decentralized, the platform can easily help users to talk about game events, assess the expected voting plan, look for new friends and other features too.

Speaking of decentralization, it discourages the so-called ability of the participants to exert control or any sort of authority over any other participant in a manner that can lower the overall functionality of the network.

Now that we have talked much about My Neighbor Alice, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in My Neighbor Alice (ALICE)

As of today, the price of My Neighbor Alice is about 6.70 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 215,304,822 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of My Neighbor Alice has gone down by 0.66 percent, and with the current market cap of 205,096,075 US dollars, ALICE is currently placed at #195 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of My Neighbor Alice is 30,600,000 ALICE coins, with the maximum lifetime supply of the token being about 100,000,000 ALICE coins. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has fallen by 0.76 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in My Neighbor Alice is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that My Neighbor Alice can prove to be a profitable investment shortly, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, you need to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, My Neighbor Alice does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy My Neighbor Alice? Let me help you with that. Currently, My Neighbor Alice is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have ALICE listed on them include Mandala Exchange, Binance, Hotcoin Global, Bitget as well as Bybit to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on My Neighbor Alice? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

Also read: Goldfinch: Everything you need to know