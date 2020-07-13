Mystifly secured $3.3 million in pre-Series B funding round

Bangalore and Singapore based air retailing and payments platform Mystifly has now revealed that it has secured $3.3 million in the Pre-Series B funding round from the existing investor’s Recruit Co., Ltd.

The company last secured Series A in the year 2016 backed by the recruit and has since then been focusing on profitable growth. The firm claimed that it reported profits in the 11 months of its operations in 2019-2020 until the Covid-19 impacted the aviation industry in the month of March 2020.

“The new fundraise is significant with the global aviation industry going through its toughest times. The investment will help Mystifly to continue to strengthen its product and technology, data science and machine learning capabilities, and address airline payments inefficiency while weathering the COVID-19 storm,” said the leadership team at Mystifly.