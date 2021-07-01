Mythic +15 Keys: Getting Them Fast

Mythic Difficulty? Not a Problem!

Mythic +15 is the toughest difficulty mode in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. It comes into play when you try to beat the dungeon challenge, in which a 5-player party can participate.

Mythic+ adds some spice to this adventure, as it’s an extra mode added to the Normal and Heroic difficulties. Things get only harder when you realize that there’s a time limit to beat each dungeon.

Mythic+ scales up each time you complete the challenge. All in all, there are 15 difficulty levels. And the next one is always harder than the previous one. For example, Mythic+ 7 is way tougher than Mythic+ 3, and so forth. Sounds like a lot of hassle.

Why Is Mythic+ Worth it?

So why take so much trouble? What can this insane grinding can p[possibly reward you with?

The trick is that the loot you obtain from raiding this Mythic dungeon is extra premium. Basically, you will earn epic gear available at the highest iLvl possible. And there’s no other way to get it. (Except for raiding).

All in all, your Mythic grinding odyssey will take you to 8 dungeons:

Plaguefall . Lvl 60. Here you will encounter Margrave Stradama.

De Other Side . Lvl 60. Here you’ll deal with haunted Urns and a dark deity named Mueh’zala.

Theater of Pain . Lvl 60. Necrolord Banners and Mordretha await you.

Sanguine Depths . Lvl 60. General Kaal is a tough opponent.

The Necrotic Wake . Lvl 50. Your main enemy is the lich Nalthor who commands frozen magic.

Hells of Atonement . Lvl 58. Lord Chamberlain has hoarded too much anima to go down that easy.

Spires of Ascension . Lvl 60. Its keeper, Devos, is believed to be guided by the darkest forces.

In general, it takes one hour to beat the dungeon for a regular team. And sometimes you can hardly rely upon your party-fellows: they may lack experience, skill, motivation, or time to stick to such an ambitious campaign.

