Netflix users from Russia are suing the streaming company for leaving market

On Wednesday, April 13, users of the streaming service, Netflix, from Russia went on to launch a class action lawsuit against the company. They are suing the streaming giant for leaving the market in Russia amidst the tensions in Ukraine. They are demanding about 60 million roubles i.e., $726,000 in compensation for abruptly leaving the market. The first ones to report on this occurrence was the RIA news agency.

In March, Netflix Inc. halted all its services in Russia amidst the war since February. The streaming giant had suspended all upcoming projects and acquisitions in Russia. This was while Netflix was equating the harsh effects of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Since its outset, we had witnessed various companies and services visibly suspending their works in Russia. Social media giants like Facebook and Instagram, retail giants like Zara and H&M, along with many other services like YouTube, etc. The tensions in Ukraine led to a host of organisations boycotting Russia in order to extend their support towards Ukraine.

The report from RIA stated that a law firm which was representing the agenda of Netflix users filed a lawsuit. The class action lawsuit filed on Wednesday, April 13, was in opposition to the American video streaming giant, Netflix. Inc. This suit was filed with the Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow, Russia. The news agency also cited the law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov and Partners behind the case.

“Today, a law firm representing the interests of Netflix users filed a class action lawsuit against the American Netflix service with the Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow”

The report went on to specify how the reasons behind the lawsuit was a violation by the streaming giant. They violated the rights of Russia users by the company’s “unilateral refusal” to offer any of its essential services in Russia. Many speculate that users are not pleased with the popular streaming platform suspending their services in the country. Though the action was directed at the Moscow government for retaliation for the assault on Ukraine, the impact was on the civilians of Russia. When approached for a comment, Netflix Inc, did not acknowledge any of the requests.

Clearly, a host of western companies have placed temporary suspensions of stores and factories in the country. Moreover, some also specified that they were leaving the market permanently owing to Moscow initially its “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. According to Ukraine and other western countries, Russia launched a sudden, uncalled war of hostility against its neighbour.