New Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Gameplay of a Challenging World Boss from the Abyss Order Faction

Genshin Impact players can look forward to a new World Boss in the upcoming update 3.6. A recent leak on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit revealed gameplay footage of this new boss domain, which features a monster from the Abyss Order faction. The Abyss Order is a powerful and mysterious group of creatures that aims to overthrow the current gods of Teyvat.

The new Abyss monster in question has the ability to manipulate multiple elements at once and can use different elemental shields. As a result, players will need to adjust their team composition to break all of these shields. Some players have expressed concern that this boss may be one of the most challenging ones to fight due to its shielding powers.

To defeat this new World Boss, players will need to have at least one Pyro and one Hydro character in their party. Pyro is an effective elemental damage type that counters three types of shields: Dendro, Cryo, and Electro. Meanwhile, Hydro damage is highly effective against pyro shields. Combining these two elements in a party can trigger Vaporize, which is one of the strongest elemental reactions in the game.

The design of the new enemy has also caught the attention of fans. Unlike most Abyss monsters, this one features two pairs of arms, which is unusual for humanoid enemies in the game. Some players are hoping that the new enemy is weak to Dendro damage so they can use one of the two new characters that are confirmed for update 3.6.

The new characters in question are Baizhu and Kaveh, both of whom are expected to use the Dendro element. They will also have a similar role in most team compositions, which is support. However, as a new five-star character, Baizhu will also have the ability to heal his teammates.

In Genshin Impact, opponents can have different difficulty levels, from Common Enemies to Weekly Bosses. Normal Bosses are stronger than Elite Enemies and offer various rewards used for levelling characters. Players can continuously fight Normal Bosses and receive rewards as long as they have enough Resin. Conversely, weekly boss domains can only be farmed once per week.

With each new update, the Sumeru region in Genshin Impact continues to expand, and with it, the number of enemies that players can encounter all over the Dendro nation. As players explore this vast world, they must prepare to face new and challenging opponents, such as the new Abyss monster from the upcoming update 3.6.

In conclusion, Genshin Impact players can expect a challenging new World Boss in the upcoming update 3.6. This new boss domain features a monster from the Abyss Order faction, which has the ability to manipulate multiple elements and use different elemental shields. Players will need to adjust their team composition accordingly to break all of these shields and defeat the boss. Additionally, fans are looking forward to using the two new Dendro characters, Baizhu and Kaveh, to take down this new enemy. As the game continues to expand, players must stay vigilant and prepare to face new challenges.