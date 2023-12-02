The mid-January 2024 introduction of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is much anticipated by tech aficionados. A thorough image of what to anticipate has been painted by leaks and rumors, especially about the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. The excitement has grown as important details about the design and operation of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s S Pen pen have been revealed thanks to its recent FCC certification.

Samsung S Pen Stylus: Design and Specifications

After passing the FCC certification procedure, the S Pen (model number EJ-PS928) will soon be available alongside the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to the FCC filings, the design is quite similar to the one that was utilized in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Important characteristics consist of:

A sharp, plasticky nib for precision.

An indent on the top for easy handling.

A functional button for enhanced control.

Bluetooth LE connectivity for gesture controls.

An antenna location as shown in the FCC images.

The stylus, which is seen in the certification photos in a grey/graphite hue, is anticipated to come in more color variations. Its maximum radio frequency output power is 1.082 mW, and its frequency range is specified as 2,402–2,408 MHz. Its IP68 dust and water resistance rating’s specifics, however, are still unknown.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Expected Features

Now that the year’s main phone launches from Samsung are behind us, attention turns to what the company has in store for 2024. It is anticipated that Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra will be their finest phone to date and that it would bring about a lot of improvements over its predecessor.

Strong CPU: The next Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which offers better performance and energy efficiency, is anticipated to be included in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Improved Cameras: It has been rumored that Samsung is going to upgrade the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera, especially in the area of telephoto lenses. Longer-range zooming might be possible with a more powerful telephoto lens.

High Refresh Rate: According to rumors, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may include a display that refreshes at a rate of up to 2,500 nits, making for a more immersive and fluid viewing experience.

Stacked Battery Design: In order to increase battery life even more for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung is thinking of using a novel stacked battery design.

Boxier shape: The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to have a boxier shape than its predecessor, with a flat front and rear glass panel. Color Options: The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come in four colors: black, grey, violet, and yellow.

Conclusion

The constant barrage of leaks and speculations has drawn an intriguing picture of what to expect from this highly anticipated flagship smartphone, which we anxiously await the formal introduction of in mid-January 2024.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to create new standards for Android smartphone performance thanks to its sophisticated design, improved camera capabilities, superior S Pen pen, and possible speed bump.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s continuous inclusion of the S Pen is evidence of Samsung’s dedication to provide customers a flexible and easy-to-use pen experience. The Bluetooth LE connectivity and improved design of the new S Pen point to even more utility, control, and accuracy over its predecessor.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to become Samsung’s most attractive smartphone to date with these planned improvements. The enthusiasm around this gadget is bound to grow as the formal debut draws nearer, with tech fans looking forward to seeing everything that it has to offer.

