The crypto world is often projected as someplace imaginary, a virtual world where assets, irrespective of how worthy they are, are not real at the end of the day. While that is surely not the case, it is often incumbent upon crypto industry players to bridge the gap between crypto world assets and the way we’ve known traditional financial assets.

One standout crypto industry player, Planet ReFi, is earnestly undertaking this critical task and is already distinguishing itself among its peers. As it ambitiously seeks to integrate Real World Assets into the crypto space, Planet ReFi aims not only for success but also for meaningful impact in this innovative endeavor.

Planet ReFi and its Unique RWAs

While we will look into the purpose of Planet ReFi as a platform in greater detail, let us begin by briefly contextualizing RWAs.

The Planet ReFi platform is on a steadfast mission to stand up for the cause of sustainability by leveraging the power of blockchain technology and utilizing the fandom of globally revered celebrities. It wants to reward people who would support their cause. And for that, it needs to generate direct revenue streams. This is where Real World Assets, or RWAs, come into play as one of its utility tools to meet this objective.

To bridge this strategic vision with tangible actions, Planet ReFi will strategically partner with global celebrities who support its cause. The fuel of these partnerships would be the Real World Assets.

Planet ReFi will launch multiple collections of unique real-world assets for sale as a significant component of its flywheel model. These collections will serve many purposes, introducing accessibility, inclusion, and increased liquidity for the platform.

Access to Investment Opportunities

The sustainability of the planet is a cause that many people hold close to their hearts. But how does one make a positive contribution to the cause? What incentives await them? RWAs have the answer.

A Real World Asset would be something to buy, and the revenue generated from the sale of the RWA would go into funding the cause. It will ensure that every purchase makes an impact beyond its immediate monetary value. These Real World Assets would involve stuff backed by globally-popular celebrities and the best in their field, like Lionel Messi.

Increased Liquidity for the System

$Planet is the native token of the Planet ecosystem, and token holders gain early access to unique RWAs and exclusive discounts.

Understandably, RWAs work as incentives to hold more $Planet tokens, eventually resulting in increased liquidity for the ecosystem. And increased liquidity always enhances trust among investors.

However, when it comes to trust and credibility, Planet ReFi is already a leader, with its token listed on a range of world-leading protocols, including Uniswap, Pancake Swap, MexC, Bitmart, Poloniex, Gate, Bitget, and ByBit.

While through RWAs and more, it plans to bring trad-fi and crypto together and create a sustainable US$100 million+ annual revenue model for sustainability causes, it also makes financial inclusion possible with the promise of facilitating something good for the Planet Earth.

Investing in Real World Assets Through $Planet Crypto: The Best of Both Worlds

Using crypto to gain access and enjoy real-world assets unlocks the best of both worlds. While one gets to hold a crypto asset linked to a crucial environmental and social cause, the access provided is akin to the broad opportunities offered by traditional financial world assets.

The only difference is that financial inclusivity and democratization of access in the conventional finance world is still a distant dream.

This lack of inclusivity in traditional finance is part of a larger global issue. In fact, financial inclusion has been identified as an enabler for 7 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Yet, 24% of adults (aged 15+) globally do not own bank accounts. In developing countries, the condition is even more severe, with close to 30% of people owning no accounts.

The United Nations reports acknowledge that “financial exclusion remains greatest among traditionally underserved groups, including the poor, women, smallholder farmers, and micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).” This exclusion stops people from earning better and having financial resilience in the long run.

Addressing a similar realm of financial barriers, Planet ReFi, with decentralization as its core principle and democratic functioning of the system as its lifeblood — with PLANET DAO to launch soon — helps people gain access to assets that they would not have been able to access in the trad-fi world.