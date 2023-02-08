New: Tinder to hide your profile from people

You may now explore accounts on Tinder while remaining anonymous, but it will come with a cost. The online dating site Tinder disclosed a new incognito window in a blog on its website. You may use this feature to browse profiles without their appearing in your suggestions list until you “like” them (via TechCrunch).

Regardless of whether you swipe right or left on someone, Tinder’s technology now suggests your account to many other individuals. While in stealth mode, your account will be concealed from other users until you’ve expressed some interest, which should help assure that only the individuals you desire to view it have access to it.

The disadvantage is that in order to access the new function, you must join Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum, each of which comes with different rates determined by your age as well as how much you want to use it.

Although you can conceal your account for free, doing just that means you won’t appear for anybody using the application and you won’t be able to see anyone else, which makes it challenging if you continue to wish to use the application to find a match.

However, the firm is introducing an additional useful feature for anyone who uses the app: the option to ban individuals that appear in your timeline if you don’t already subscribe to a Tinder membership (and don’t intend to).

This improves on Tinder’s features that enable you to restrict particular connections and may be helpful if you don’t wish to use the app to hook up with an ex or former colleague.

We’ve approached Tinder seeking clarification, and there was no immediate response. It’s unknown whether they’ll always be able to access your account in the app after banning you, though.

Tinder is also implementing a few more safe practices, such as the capability to report abusive messages by long-pressing them. The “Are you sure?” prompt and the “Does this bother you?” notice that displays beside possibly offensive remarks are both getting extra flagged terms added to them.