New York AG launching investigation into Twitch, 4chan, and Discord over Buffalo shooting

According to the gunman, Twitch, Discord, 4chan, and 8chan all played a role in the white nationalist mass shooting in Buffalo this weekend.

Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, wants to know exactly what role each one had.

In a tweet on Wednesday, James said that she was opening an investigation into those four sites, as well as any other online space used by the shooter to carry out his attack, which killed ten people and injured three more.

My office is launching investigations into the social media companies that the Buffalo shooter used to plan, promote, and stream his terror attack. We are investigating Twitch, 4chan, 8chan, and Discord, among others, all platforms that the shooter used to amplify this attack. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) May 18, 2022

The gunman published a 180-page manifesto outlining his belief in The Great Replacement, a right-wing, white nationalist conspiracy theory. Details regarding how he planned and executed his attack were also included. According to the shooter, he became radicalized in 2020 on 4chan. Other white nationalist mass shooters have already used that website to publicize their manifestos prior to their attacks. According to the gunman in Buffalo, he also utilized 8chan to outline his plans.

In addition to those two fringe websites, the shooter made use of two major mainstream services: Twitch, a live-streaming platform, and Discord, a community chat service. According to logs released from the shooter’s private Discord channel, he used the platform as a diary, communicating thoughts that would become fatal reality just this past weekend. Some of his Discord messages date back several months.

This terror attack again revealed the depths and dangers of these platforms that spread and promote hate without consequence. We are doing everything in our power to stop this dangerous behavior now and ensure it never happens again. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) May 18, 2022

