New Zealand sanctions Russian lawmakers who supported Ukraine invasion

Reports from this week specify how New Zealand has imposed more sanctions on lawmakers of Russia, along with defence entities as a response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of New Zealand, Nanaia Mahuta gave a statement regarding the imposition of the new sanctions. She stated that the new sanctions are due to the war machine of the Russian President constantly launching illegal attacks on Ukraine. Additionally, it is because of the continued disclosures of atrocities coming to the attention of the foreign bodies. Mahuta said that they are determined to impose costs of these on the people involved in these atrocities.

These sanctions are reportedly targeted towards 170 members of the upper house of Russia’s parliament, the Federal Council, along with six companies and organisation in the field of defence. Moreover, New Zealand also stated that it had expanded the steps taken against over 400 individuals. These people are already subject to strict travel bans.

Mahuta stated that the new sanctions would further ban those that they had ‘already sanctioned from carrying out’ operations New Zealand. She specified how they were taking these steps to prevent the country from turning into a ‘financial safe haven’ for the ones to take part in Russia’s illegal actions against Ukraine since February 24.

“This will further prohibit those we have already sanctioned from carrying out activity in New Zealand and prevent New Zealand from becoming a financial safe haven for those involved with Russia’s illegal activities in Ukraine,” Mahuta said.

Previously, New Zealand had imposed economic sanctions on Russia in wake of the war in Ukraine. According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the new legislation had enabled them to target individuals, companies and assets associated to those in Russia in connection with the invasion, including oligarchs. She had claimed that this would give New Zealand the power to freeze assets, halt super yachts or planes from coming in.

Notably, Ardern had mentioned how such a bill had never been brought before the New Zealand parliament. However, everyone agreed that it was crucial taking into account how Russia had been vetoing sanctions through the United Nations. Specifically, the bill had only been applied to the invasion of Ukraine. However, New Zealand could gain the ability to impose sanctions on any nation revealed to be helping Russia in it military operations, such as Belarus.