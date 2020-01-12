News Corp infused $70 mn in Elara Technologies

PropTiger’s operator company Elara Technologies has now secured an investment of around $70 million from returning investor News Corp, according to the report.

The Singapore headquartered company as of now did not respond any of the official confirmation.

Media conglomerate News Corp made the investment alongside its Australian digital advertising arm REA Group, said the announcement.

SoftBank Group, SAIF Partners, Accel India are some of the Elara other investments, according to the report.

Elara will use the funding to expand its business in India.

“Our consistent high double-digit growth momentum and mode of financing reflect the strong fundamentals of our company. We expect this funding to catalyse our next phase of growth and build our leadership in the rapidly expanding digital real estate space in India,” group chief executive Dhruv Agarwala had said back then.

