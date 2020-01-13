Klub bags $2m from Sequoia’s Surge, others

Klub, which is a Singapore headquartered financial technology startup Klub has now secured $2 million in the pre-seed funding from Surge, Sequoia India’s rapid scale-up the programme, and a group of angel investors.

In a shift from the norm, the startup celebrated its fund securing by hosting a tree planting event recently.

For Klub, securing pre-seed funding round did not entail a fancy celebration. Instead it was mainly about giving back to the environment.

Klub offers growth funding to high-affinity brands across the sectors like direct to consumer brands in lifestyle, fashion, fast-moving consumer goods, and consumer internet brands via its platform.

Anurakt Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Klub, said,

“Giving back need not be a CSR activity, to be done only after a certain scale of revenue and profits. It is a mindset that we are embracing as our cultural fabric and is an ongoing activity for us.”

